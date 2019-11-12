HBO doc peers into Ralph Lauren's rose-tinted American Dream

NEW YORK (AP) — Of all the editors, fashion notables, filmmakers and cultural critics who opine on Ralph Lauren in the new documentary "Very Ralph," it's an unlikely voice who perhaps most succinctly describes the appeal of the Lauren empire.

Kanye West says he was seeking a way to stand out early in his career.

"What would be my magician's cloak? It was the Polo shirt," West says. "It said that I could travel from the south side of Chicago to the beaches of Montauk."

That shirt was also an important bit of cultural currency for Jason Wu, the Taiwanese-born designer who moved to New York at age 18. Owning it, he says, signified that you were suddenly "part of the club" — meaning part of Lauren's American Dream, a dream that was meant to be rosy and aspirational but also open to anyone.

The title of "Very Ralph," which premieres Tuesday on HBO, is a playful nod to the idea that Lauren, who has been designing for more than a half-century now, is one of the few who merits his own adjective.

But it's a hard adjective to define: Just ask the man himself.