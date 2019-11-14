Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen relish roles in ‘The Good Liar’

NEW YORK (AP) — Roles for older actors can fall into some predictable tropes, but Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen say their new film, “The Good Liar,” let them brush aside cliches and even their characters’ mortality for a good cat-and-mouse thriller.

“Elderly characters are sort of there to be the lovely old grandfather or granddad that the kids go and visit,” Mirren said. “As you get older and you realize, 'You know what? I still have agency in my life. Things are still happening in my life. It doesn't all stop when you're 50.”

The film, which opens in theaters Friday, brings Mirren, 74, and McKellen, 80, together on the big screen for the first time.

McKellen plays Roy, a man who has spent his life swindling others and sets his sights on Mirren's character, a lonely widow named Betty. Roy is hoping to cash in on Betty's life savings.

While Betty’s son, played by Russell Tovey, senses danger in his mother’s new suitor, the film’s focus stays squarely on Betty and Roy.

“This film could not happen unless these people were the age they were at,” McKellen said.

McKellen is keenly aware that audiences may balk at seeing a film with two older leads in it, but there are advantages.