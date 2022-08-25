 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'House of the Dragon' follow-up, 'Little Demon" on FXX, 'Mike' on HULU, and the 10 best biopics!

  • 0
Streamed & Screened- Tyson

Hulu has new biopic series about the life and career of boxer Mike Tyson. 

On this week's episode we preview 'Mike,' the new Mike Tyson biopic series on Hulu, and the new animated series 'Little Demon' on FXX.

We take a moment at the top to critique Beast, opting to recommend a much more harrowing film in its place, and discuss expectations for 'House of the Dragon,' the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series that premiered this past Sunday.

Lastly (but far from leastly), we gather up the best biopics.

A quick programming note: We'll be changing some things up with the format with the next episode, but don't touch that dial while you pardon our dust and we'll back with even more great stuff for you shortly!

Where to watch the movies and shows we talked about:

People are also reading…

Best Biopics

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Recent episodes of On Iowa Politics co-hosted by Jared:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Warner Bros. delays 'Aquaman' and the 'Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News