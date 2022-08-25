'House of the Dragon' follow-up, 'Little Demon" on FXX, 'Mike' on HULU, and the 10 best biopics!

On this week's episode we preview 'Mike,' the new Mike Tyson biopic series on Hulu, and the new animated series 'Little Demon' on FXX.
We take a moment at the top to critique Beast, opting to recommend a much more harrowing film in its place, and discuss expectations for 'House of the Dragon,' the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series that premiered this past Sunday.
Lastly (but far from leastly), we gather up the best biopics.
A quick programming note: We'll be changing some things up with the format with the next episode, but don't touch that dial while you pardon our dust and we'll back with even more great stuff for you shortly!
Where to watch the movies and shows we talked about:
Best Biopics
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.