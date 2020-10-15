Important truths: Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the Chicago 7

Because the trial lasted so long, “you could do eight more ‘Chicago 7’ movies without covering any of the same ground that I covered,” Sorkin says.

Early on, the "West Wing" creator discovered he had a crackling good courtroom drama, but he also had a very human story that focused on the relationship between Hoffman and Hayden.

“It was the only part of the story that couldn’t be found in a book or the trial transcript,” Sorkin says. Those talks with Hayden provided the necessary insight.

Because Sorkin had written “A Few Good Men,” a studio executive asked him where his “you can’t handle the truth” scene was. “I had to point out that scene didn’t happen in the courtroom, it happened in a mock cross-examination between Kunstler and Hayden across the kitchen table.”

Because executives thought a courtroom drama based on something that happened in the 1960s had limited appeal, Sorkin was given a bare bones budget but found ways to make it look much more expensive.

The actual courtroom was much less imposing than the one Sorkin had constructed to provide interest. Protest scenes didn’t have casts of thousands, but relied on creative editing.