In the age of streaming services, Delmar's 61 Drive-In going strong after 50 years

In the fall of 1971, while having coffee with a friend at the Green Mill Café in Maquoketa, Dennis Voy got the opportunity to purchase the 61 Drive-In Theatre located about 5 miles south of Maquoketa near Delmar.

Voy said he purchased the drive-in from his longtime friend, M.F. “Bud” McKensey, who was co-founder and president of Precision Metal Works, Maquoketa, and who had run the drive-in for about 10 years.

Before getting into the movie business, Voy has been — and remains to this day — a staple of Maquoketa’s radio airwaves as the owner of radio station KMAQ, 95.1 FM and 1320 AM, that he purchased in August of 1958.

“He said I could advertise the drive-in on KMAQ,” Voy said of McKensey. “My father-in-law and mother-in-law helped to clean up the drive-in and get it ready. I had to learn how to book movies, which then meant going to Des Moines and booking movies at a place on High Street.

In the spring of 1972, McKensey gave Voy the keys to the drive-in. Fifty years later, Voy remains in charge.

“By April of 1972 we were underway, and that was it,” Voy said. “Right from the beginning it’s been a fun business.”

These days, Voy’s granddaughter, Sara Clasen, helps run the business. On Wednesday, they were both at the drive-in to see that all was going well — Maquoketa State Bank had rented the drive-in for the night as a thank you to its customers and patrons.

There was plenty for the kids and adults to do before the movie. People were either playing on the basketball court, in the sandbox, batting the tetherball around or seeing how high they could go on the swing set. There’s also a spot for kids to draw on pavement with colored chalk that is provided. And then there is the train ride.

“It opened in 1950,” Clasen said of the drive-in. “The first movie was 'Rachel and the Stranger.' ” That movie starred Loretta Young, Robert Mitchum and William Holden. The first showing at the 61 Drive-In occurred Aug. 11, 1950.

The admission price in 1950: 50 cents.

Voy purchased the Pastime Theatre in 1972, according to his “Dennis’ Daily Report” from Aug. 5, 2010, that is published on the radio station’s website. He opened what would become the Voy 3 Theatres in downtown Maquoketa in 1973 after the Pastime was torn down to make room for a new variety store. They plan to celebrate that 50-year mark next year.

“We’re celebrating Dennis’ 50 years of ownership of the 61 Drive-In and National Drive-in Movie Day on Monday,” Clasen said.

In honor of the day, admission will be $5 per vehicle, rain or shine. For the kids, there will be goats, bunnies and sheep to pet. The train will run, and there will be a bounce house, along with all the other attractions.

"Shrek" will be the movie shown.

The first 50 cars will receive a 61 Frisbee, and there are free Coca-Cola cups to all until they run out.

While there is a concession stand with all the popcorn, hot dogs and frosty drinks, Voy says people are always welcome to bring their own snacks and food.

“There was only one year that he owned it when the drive-in wasn’t open,” Clasen said.

That was because on July 27, 1995, an F2 tornado struck Clinton County, according to the tornadoproject.com.

The 61 Drive-In is one of four drive-in movie theaters still operating in Iowa. The other three are the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater in Blue Grass, the Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton and the Superior 71 Drive-In in Spirit Lake.

Voy said the biggest change in the industry was the move from film to digital about eight years ago.

“That was a dramatic change for all theaters,” Voy said. “Many of them didn’t make the course because the machines were $65,000 each, and so I had to buy four of them. I roped out a deal with the bank for seven or eight years, and now they’re paid for.

“I was really concerned about them when they first came out, thinking, ‘Oh, boy, this is going to be tough on us,’ but it’s the best thing that happened because digital movies are so much more brilliant than regular movies, so much easier to put together and you don’t have film breaks and platters film going all over the platters, that happened sometimes. It’s really the nicest thing to happen to theaters.

“It’s so much easier to operate,” he added. “If you want to, if you’ve got a big movie, you can take a hard-drive movie and show it on all three screens. I have three screens at the downtown theater, and we can run a movie on all three screens at once. You never used to be able to do that.”

Reel-to-reel is no longer offered, he said.

Now, it’s not uncommon for movies to come in via satellite, he said, adding that the movies “go right to the projector.”

Clasen said the movie business had evolved over the years.

“COVID was a scare, but we’ve been social distancing at the drive-in for 70 years,” she said.

The focus during the week now, Monday through Thursday, is the private rental market, Clasen added.

“There is a flat fee for business owners to entertain their customers or to have staff appreciation events,” she said. “We give options for movies, and they can run with it anyway they want. There are no minimum or maximum number of people.

“We focus on providing family entertainment on the weekends,” Clasen said. “We have a train and all the pre-movie activities for the kids. We put in a basketball court a couple of years ago, so we’ve got something for everybody." That includes the sandbox, tetherball and swing set, she added.

“The movie business is always changing, so we’re always changing what we have to offer because the clientele we’re trying to reach is always different,” she added.

Dennis Voy can be heard everyday on KMAQ, and then he goes to the theaters, his son, Rick Voy said.

“He loves the movie business,” Rick Voy said. “He tries to see as many movies as he can that he plays. Of course, being 83, not all of them interest him. But whatever he’s showing he tries to see them.

“Every night he goes out to the drive-in,” Rick Voy added. “He and Bill Wundram (the longtime columnist for the Quad-City Times) used to reminisce all the time. If you have something planned he’s always checking to see how many people. That’s just his thing.

“Dad still does the radio thing every morning, too,” Rick Voy said. “It’s what keeps him going.”

Dennis Voy said there had been ups and downs in the movie business, such as in the 1980s when people began to rent movies, and in the 2000s with things such as Netflix and other services.

“But there is still nothing like seeing a movie on a big screen,” he said. “That’s the way to see a movie.

“I’m here to make sure people are happy, and that’s what I like about it,” Voy said. “That’s our goal, is for them to be happy.”

