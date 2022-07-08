It's all in the details: 'Sea Beast' takes audiences on a big sea journey

The ships in “The Sea Beast” are so detailed it’s quite likely they could sail if they weren’t animated.

“All the ropes and rigging are supposedly accurate, but I guess we’d have to 3D-print one and see if it’ll float,” says effects supervisor Stirling Duguid.

The secret to the film’s accuracy? “It starts with research,” says director Chris Williams. He and others working on the Netflix film visited shipyards, pulled on ropes and tried to figure out how old sailing vessels worked.

Gordon Laco, a consultant on “Master and Commander,” handled similar duties here and made sure everything was shipshape. “As you watch the movie, there are so many little things that audiences might not see consciously but they pick up unconsciously; there’s something about it that feels plausible,” says Williams.

Big action scenes were plotted on a map. Details – down to wind direction – were not left to chance.

“I think you do kind of feel it,” Williams says.

A marriage of technology and artistry – a perfect way to describe the action film – “takes balance,” Williams adds. “The director can’t do it. Animation is the most collaborative art form there is. I work with people who are math geniuses and computer science geniuses. I can say, ‘I want to make virtual tall ship and make it fight sea monsters’ and then they get to work, executing my will.”

A childhood dream

For Williams, a veteran of such films as “Moana,” “Big Hero 6” and “Bolt,” “The Sea Beast” was a dream that has been with him for years.

“When I was a kid, I loved ‘King Kong’ even more than ‘Star Wars,’” the Oscar winner says. “There’s something about the uncharted island and the mysteries beyond the horizon. I love the Ray Harryhausen stop-motion films like the ‘Sinbad’ movies and ‘Clash of the Titans.’ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ was a massive moment in my life. Those movies made me want to make movies.”

Williams worked on stop-motion films in his bedroom and now, “here we are, many, many decades later.”

Beast specific

In “The Sea Beast,” a monster hunter (voiced by Karl Urban) is charged with killing a huge sea monster. Before he can plot his course, he discovers a girl, Maisie (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator), who’s a stowaway. Soon, the two are struggling to stay alive while the monster (which she dubs “Red”) looms.

The dinosaur-like creature has its origins in research, too. “You can’t just design willy-nilly,” Williams says. “Because it’s a physical world, we have a sense of what makes sense. So we start by looking at large sea mammals.” Creatures that could also be on land but are more comfortable in water became the jumping-off point. Dozens of designers added in their ideas. Like the ships, the creatures had to move appropriately.

“We knew we wanted a character that has a certain feeling of wisdom or majesty, so we looked to lions and the way they carry themselves,” Williams says. “It’s sort of an apex predator, so you look at killer whales and dinosaurs.”

And the color red? Production designer Matthias Lechner wanted to create a feeling of natural enemies “and a connection between our main monster and our main ship. “It was his idea to dye the ship sails red and make our monster red,” Williams says. “The audience gets a feeling there’s an inevitability to their conflict.”

Water, water everywhere

A veteran of “water woes,” Williams had to figure out how realistic it needed to be. “When I worked on ‘Big Hero 6,’ we had to be very conscious of any contact with water. It created a real challenge. Then, with ‘Moana,’ there was a lot of water interest. And, now, we’re making this movie that mostly takes place on water.” The bottom line: “We asked the folks on the technology front to develop this software that allows for it. The nice thing is there’s a culture in this relatively small world of the animation community where they really love a challenge. They don’t run away from it. They run toward it. And that’s why you see this incredible development in evolution in animation over the past couple of decades.”

The stats: "The Sea Beast" has 800 ocean shots. Of the film's 43 sequences, only four don't involve water.

Because there’s so much going on in “The Sea Beast,” Williams says it can be overwhelming. “There’s always a point where I think, ‘This is it. This is my last one.’ It takes a lot out of you and you involve hundreds of other people who invest years of their life.”

Then, he says, he finishes the film, takes a couple of weeks off, “and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m bored,’ and I start to think about what might come next.”

“The Sea Beast” is available in theaters and on Netflix.