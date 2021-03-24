Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison discover the joys of camp in 'A Week Away'

Amy Grant and Steven Curtis Chapman make cameos in the film and “it was a really cool experience getting their nod of approval every time we would show them a new demo of the song we were working on,” Quinn says.

Madison, who plays Avery, a camper Will befriends, sent her brother a demo of “Place in This World” and he called her, crying. “He said, ‘This is crazy. I listened to this song during the hardest year I had in college.’” Hearing his sister cover it was a real rush for him and his family. “It’s a big part of our hearts and who we are,” Madison says.

Quinn says producers were determined to use the music in a subtle way so the story would be open to everyone. “It doesn’t matter where you come from, any walk of life, any person. We want this movie to be inclusive for everyone. The fact that it didn’t hit hard on those (faith) aspects but hinted at them worked to the movie’s benefit.”

Less subtle? The games of dodgeball.

“I thought I lined up the shot great and it would just hit the wall,” Madison says. “I am not coordinated at all. I was just happy I got hit. Then I could go stand by Kevin and cheer.”

Quinn, however, embraced the game – and the movie. “’Dodgeball’ is one of my favorites,” he says with a smile.