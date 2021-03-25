'Leap of faith' leads Briar Cliff grad, wife to produce first film, 'The Ravine'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The book took three years of late-night writing sessions, involved four ghost writers and a lot of soul-searching.

The movie, which stars “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Erik Dane and “Meet the Parents’” Teri Polo as fictionalized versions of the Pascuzzis, was a natural “next step,” even though the Kansas City residents didn’t know how to make it happen. Instead of seeking investors, they decided to finance it themselves. “Like anything, you have to go all in,” Bob says.

“The only limitation we have is what we put in our minds ourselves,” Kelly adds. “Everyone is hard-wired for some gift in the world but few of us respond to it because we get so wrapped up and locked in the logic of how it’s going to happen. You don’t have to know the ‘how.’”

At Briar Cliff, Bob says, he majored in history, played baseball and didn’t see producing as anything in his future. “But my personality sprouted at Briar Cliff,” he explains. “I became much more confident, much more outgoing. I got out of school and immediately got my first sales job and it was ‘sink or swim.’ (Briar Cliff) helped me swim.”