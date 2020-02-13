Life after 'Jackass': Steve-O says he's still looking for attention

“I was just an attention whore acting out in school,” the 45-year-old says. “What impacted my life was skateboarding, which led me to the video camera, which allowed me the ability to edit my failures.”

Glover wasn’t interested in a career as an entertainer. He wanted to be an advertising executive.

He attended the University of Miami with that in mind and “failed miserably. I demonstrated a real dependency on alcohol and drugs pretty quickly. I got kicked out of the dorms for misbehavior.”

He left, hoping to parlay what talent he had becoming a stunt man. “I did my own stunts, made my own videos and edited them back and forth between two VCRs. Then, I’d duplicate my stunt reels on VHS tapes and mail them to anybody who might watch and be able to help me get some traction.”

Glover figures he was homeless three years trying to get this career started “and then I found out about Ringing Bros. Clown College. If I was to graduate from Ringling Bros., I would be a trained circus professional and people would take me more seriously, so I went to college and it worked. I ended up in the circus.”