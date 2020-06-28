Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' could change the face of television, too

Early into the run, she said, “I should be keeping a journal. But I haven’t. There are so many moments, it’s like going to a wedding. Should I have my camera up or should I just enjoy it?”

Social media, the actors say, helped propel “Hamilton” into the zeitgeist. Tickets were impossible to get (unless you wanted to pay thousands for each); a who’s who of entertainment stopped by to see what this little show was.

“In our business, people work on things they love all the time and it’s not as accepted as we’d like it to be,” said Okieriete Onaodowan, who played James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the musical. “It was great and warm to have people tell us how much they loved the show.”

Tony voters weren’t reticent, either. “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 awards and won 12, including best musical and supporting acting honors for Diggs and Goldsberry.

Miranda won Best Book and Best Score as well as a Pulitzer Prize for his work.

And, now, as that original cast is about to be seen in a Disney+ taping of the Broadway show, millions who have grooved to the cast album will get a chance to see what it was like to be in the room where it happened.