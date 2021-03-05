Living the Swankie life: 'Nomadland' isn't the biggest accomplishment

Starring in a hit film is one thing, but kayaking all 50 states? That’s an accomplishment, says Charlene Swankie, one of the van dwellers featured in “Nomadland.”

“Acting was not on my bucket list,” she says during a Zoom interview. “I don’t consider myself an actor but in some magical, surreal way, I’ve become a movie star.”

Cast as a nomad in Chloe Zhao’s award-winning film, she plays more of a character than most of the real nomads in the film. Swankie (the character is named for her) gets cancer in the film and has to make tough decisions about the life she has chosen. The situation, the newly minted star says, helps point up one of the key elements of the nomadic life.

“You’ve got to have health insurance,” Swankie says. “I was lucky that I had health insurance. I would never tell women to go out there if they had pre-existing conditions. I would never advise them to hit the road if they didn’t have medical coverage.”

Enough money for gas and a vehicle “that gives you shelter and transportation” are also key. Swankie moved into her van at 64 – a time when she was struggling to pay her rent. It was, she says, a wise decision.