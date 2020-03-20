Looking for a Final Four: Bruce Miller's top 32 basketball films, just waiting to be ranked

We may not have 32 teams in the NCAA tournament, but we’ve got 32 basketball films vying for your attention. While there are others, here are ones that should be in your bracket (including the newest, “The Way Back”) and what you might discover.

A Final Four? Here’s your chance to pick.

AIR BUD (1997) – A dog helps a basketball team change its losing ways. While the picture appeals primarily to kids, it has enough heart to make adults smile, too. Sadly, the dog featured lost a leg shortly after filming.

ABOVE THE RIM (1994) – Tupac Shakur is here, but he’s not the hero. He’s the drug dealer who tries to lure a star player (Duane Martin) to the dark side.

THE AIR UP THERE (1994) – Kevin Bacon plays a coach who goes to Africa to find his players. Unfortunately, he runs head first into a culture clash. As comedies go, this isn’t a slam-dunk.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES (1995) – Before he became Mr. Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in this fact-based drama about a ball handler with a drug problem. How he changes his life is interesting, but much of the film is quite depressing. Look for Mark Wahlberg in his first big-screen effort.