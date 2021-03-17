Marvel's films: How they rated

How well did they stack up? We reviewed all of the Marvel films leading up to (and following) "Avengers: Endgame" and discovered all superheroes are not created equal.
Here are the films, the release dates and the stars they got on a four-star scale.
If you'd like to see the complete reviews, go to siouxcityjournal.com.
“Iron Man” (2008) (3 ½ stars)
“The Incredible Hulk” (2008) (1 ½ stars)
“Iron Man 2” (2010) (3 stars)
“Thor” (2011) (3 stars)
“Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) (2 ½ stars)
“Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012) (3 stars)
“Iron Man 3” (2013) (3 ½ stars)
“Thor: The Dark World” (2013) (3 stars)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) (3 stars)
“Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) (3 ½ stars)
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) (3 stars)
“Ant-Man” (2015) (2 stars)
“Captain America: Civil War” (2016) (3 ½ stars)
“Doctor Strange” (2016) (2 ½ stars)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) (3 stars)
“Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) (3 stars)
“Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) (3 stars)
“Black Panther” (2018) (4 stars)
“The Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) (3 stars)
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) (2 ½ stars)
“Captain Marvel” (2019) (2 ½ stars)
“The Avengers: Endgame” (2019) (4 stars)
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) (3 stars)