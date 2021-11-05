No place like home: Ruby slippers, E.T., 'Star Wars' find place in Academy Museum

Call it a class reunion.

The shark from “Jaws,” R2-D2 and C-3PO from “Star Wars” and “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial” are all on display at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

There, visitors can learn the history of the medium, see rare artifacts and understand just what role movies played in viewers’ lives.

“I think people may come to see specific things,” says Nathalie Morris, collections curator. “But I hope they will be surprised and delighted by things they weren’t expecting to see.”

Among the natural draws: Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” The display, though, is much more than just a pair of sequined shoes in good lighting. In a gallery called “The Art of Moviemaking,” visitors can learn how other aspects of the filmmaking process came into play in the 1939 classic. In addition to those slippers, they’ll get to see how costumes, hair and makeup combined to make the film a success. “It’s very much about how those things informed actors’ work,” Morris says.

Like many of the galleries in the museum, “The Art of Moviemaking” can be changed out with other memorable features. “It’s going to evolve and change over time,” says Morris.

Because many of the items on display are owned by private collectors, there could be a time limit on their ability to be displayed. Exposure to light is also a consideration -- artifacts can fade or deteriorate if not stored in ideal conditions, which often means darkness.

“If you’re a movie lover, you hopefully feel you’ve seen lots of things that resonate with you,” Morris says. Then, too, there are things that may not have registered. The museum has items that pre-date cinema (including magic lanterns and optical toys from the 1890s) and a cinematographe Lumiere from 1895.

A look at Oscar, past and present

But it also has those surprises – like Rosebud, the sled from “Citizen Kane” – and a gallery of Oscars that represent different crafts, different eras and, oddly, different designs.

“The Oscar has changed at different times,” Morris says. “When you’re in the gallery, you can see the subtle changes. They’ve kept it fundamentally the same, with just minor changes to the base.”

In one case, there’s no Oscar – that’s where curators would like to put the prize Hattie McDaniel won for Best Supporting Actress for “Gone with the Wind.” The first black performer to win an Oscar, she was an important part of the Academy’s history.

But no one knows where her trophy resides. “It’s like a mystery – a wonderful mystery,” Morris says. “(Statuettes) get passed around. We’ve had one lead already. Unfortunately, it didn’t go anywhere. But we’re hoping that we get some intelligence.”

Juvenile Oscars – given to a handful of performers – are another oddity. And, yes, Morris says, the museum does have ones that were awarded to Judy Garland and Shirley Temple.

A big Mount Rushmore

For Alfred Hitchcock fans, there’s a backdrop of Mount Rushmore that was used in “North by Northwest.” It’s in a double-height gallery where visitors can view it from the floor or from a mezzanine.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” Morris says.

J.C. Backings, a company that creates and rents backdrops, acquired a lot of backdrops from studios. “When they moved, they had a project with the art directors’ guild to photograph and catalogue their inventory,” Morris says. “They had to decide what they weren’t going to keep and find homes for their backdrops.” Some went to institutions around the world; some landed at the museum. “’North by Northwest’ didn’t come to us at that time. But we said we would like to show ‘North by Northwest’ for our opening and they generously agreed.”

Because movie memorabilia is a hot market, many artifacts now belong to private collectors (including ones who work in the industry). That means the museum is constantly on the lookout for pieces that could be loaned. “We have a limited acquisition budget…and things can go for extremely high prices. But we’re very lucky. A lot of very generous people say their things belong in a museum and shared with a really wide audience.”

Meet Bruce the Shark

The biggest artifact is likely the shark from “Jaws” (who was named Bruce during the filming). “He was rescued from Universal Studios where he was used in photo opportunities,” Morris says. “He spent many years in a junkyard” and was the subject of a restoration/conservation project. Bruce is now hanging in the museum’s public space. “So when you go up and down the escalators you really get to stare into his jaws. He’s a good work-building mascot.”

Opened in September, the Academy Museum had been dream of many for decades. Actress Debbie Reynolds was so determined to preserve film history she bought hundreds of costumes and props when the studios sold them off. Although she didn’t get to see the museum – the largest in the world – she is remembered for her effort: The conservation studio is named in her honor.

Like Reynolds, other actors see the value in saving items from films they’ve been in. Both Anjelica Houston and Hugh Jackman have gifted the museum with pieces they’ve saved.

Because there’s so much to see (the museum has several floors and galleries, two theaters, a glass-domed terrace and more than 13 million objects), visitors should plan to spend a day looking through the galleries.

The floral dress from “Midsommar” is among the most current items but Morris says officials are now on the lookout for items as soon as a film wraps. “They’re very much on our radar,” she says. “We’re collecting for the future but it’s always a lot harder to evaluate some things long term.”

