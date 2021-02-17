 Skip to main content
'Nomadland' dominates Iowa Film awards
'Nomadland' dominates Iowa Film awards

"Nomadland" got plenty of love from the Iowa Film Critics Association.

The organization named it Best Film of 2020 and gave prizes to star Frances McDormand, director Chloe Zhao and the film's score.

By category, here are the winners:

BEST FILM: “Nomadland”  (Runners up: “Minari” and “Sound of Metal”)

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”  (Runners up: Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal,” and Florian Zeller, “The Father”)

REVIEW: Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' beautifully capture 2020

BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”  (Runners up: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” and Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”)

BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Runners up: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Runners up: Bill Murray, “On the Rocks,” and Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” (Runners up: Olivia Colman, “The Father,” and Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”)

REVIEW: 'Minari' grows on you in a very special way

BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Soul” (Runners up: “Over the Moon” and “Wolfwalkers”)

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Dick Johnson is Dead” (Runners up: “Crip Camp” and “The Dissident”)

BEST SCORE: Ludovico Einaudi, “Nomadland” (Runners up: James Newton Howard, “News of the World,” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank”)

BEST SONG: “Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami” (Runners up: “Green,” “Sound of Metal,” and “Rain Song,” “Minari”)

The 10 Best Films of 2020: 'Nomadland,' 'Minari,' 'Sound of Metal' among them
REVIEW: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman electrify in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
REVIEW: Regina King brings history to life with 'One Night in Miami'
REVIEW: 'Soul' may be the pandemic film for everyone
