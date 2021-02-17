'Nomadland' dominates Iowa Film awards

"Nomadland" got plenty of love from the Iowa Film Critics Association.

The organization named it Best Film of 2020 and gave prizes to star Frances McDormand, director Chloe Zhao and the film's score.

By category, here are the winners:

BEST FILM: “Nomadland” (Runners up: “Minari” and “Sound of Metal”)

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” (Runners up: Darius Marder, “Sound of Metal,” and Florian Zeller, “The Father”)

BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Runners up: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” and Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”)

BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Runners up: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Runners up: Bill Murray, “On the Rocks,” and Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” (Runners up: Olivia Colman, “The Father,” and Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”)