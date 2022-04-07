 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA hosting 'Movie Magic Family Dance' in April

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Near the end of the month, kids and parents in Siouxland can spend a night out with games, raffle and dancing all while dressed as iconic movie characters.

On Friday, April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA at 601 Riverview Drive is hosting a "Movie Magic Family Dance" in the gymnasium. According to a press release for the event, the Sioux City Community Theatre will provide a few movie characters of their own as well.

"Family engagement impacts a student academically, socially and emotionally. The YMCA is here to create spaces for those moments to be remembered for a life time," Early Learning and Childcare Director Raelee Thompson said in the release.

Admission is $20 for two guardians and one child with $5 charges for each additional child. Per the release, pre-registration is encourage but not necessary.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

