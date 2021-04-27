Omaha grads thrilled to be part of Oscar-winning 'Nomadland,' partially filmed in Nebraska

“They wanted everyone to get a chance to feel the glory of holding one,” Kerrigan said. “It has so much meaning to all of us. It’s like the end-all-be-all of awards. It was so funny to have everyone go crazy over this material thing. I was so excited by it. I obviously took a ton of pictures.”

The night was bittersweet, too, she said, because the Oscars are the end of the awards season and the close of a chapter.

She was filled with pride as the producers walked to the stage to pick up their Oscars. The movie was considered the frontrunner, but Kerrigan said she wouldn’t let herself believe it until it became a reality.

“I pictured everyone back in the desert with dirty clothes, dust on our faces, in the thick of a very challenging production. Carrying equipment and hiding from the camera. And then fast forward to them in tuxedos on the stage, smiling. They just won an Oscar. Everyone aspires to that.”

The award is likely to have a positive effect on both of their careers. Kerrigan has signed with an agent and expects to be considered for more jobs after the success of “Nomadland.” If she can steer a project toward Nebraska, all the better.