'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' leads Iowa film critics winners
Brad Pitt plays a stunt man in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

 Bruce Miller

AMES, Iowa -- "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" received several top honors from the Iowa Film Critics Association, including best film and best supporting actor.

The critics named the movie the top film of 2019, defeating "The Irishman" and "1917," while Brad Pitt was named best supporting actor and Quentin Tarantino earned the nod for best director. The film also received two runner-up plaudits.

"Toy Story 4" also notched multiple honors from the critics, which include The Journal's Bruce Miller. It was named best animated film and captured best song honors with "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away."

Other winners are as follows: best actor, Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker;" best actress, Renee Zellweger, "Judy;" best supporting actress, Laura Dern, "Marriage Story;" best documentary, "Apollo 11;" best score, Thomas Newman, "1917."

'1917' has a good shot at winning the Oscar. Here's why
BRUCE MILLER: '1917,' 'Hollywood' get big boost from Golden Globes wins
