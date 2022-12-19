Original animatronic 'E.T.' model used in Spielberg classic sells for $2.6 million

The original mechatronic model of the little alien from
Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" sold over the weekend for a staggering $2.56 million, according to the auction organizers.
The filming model, created by Oscar-winning special effects master Carlo Rambaldi in 1981, went under the hammer as part of the "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" sale put on by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). (TCM , like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Disovery.)
"E.T." pre-dated the advent of CGI.
"Considered an engineering masterpiece, this one-of-a-kind animatronic figure, featuring 85 points of articulation, pre-dates the advent of CGI (Computer Graphic Imagery) effects in filmmaking, and was designed, developed and engineered in 1981," the lot description read.
The big-eyed alien, whose movements included facial expressions, neck movements, as well as the famous pointing of its glowing finger, was brought to life by a team of animators using electronic and mechanical elements. According to the auction listing, Spielberg described the E.T. model as "the eighth wonder of the movie world."
The model was created by Carlo Rambaldi in 1981.
A maquette of E.T., made for Spielberg to approve the character's design, also sold for $125,000, while the Kuwahara BMX bike ridden by the character "Greg" in the film was bought for $115,200. The sale of the E.T. memorabilia coincides with the 40th anniversary of the film's release.
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," starring Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore, told the story of a friendly alien's bid to return home after getting stranded in a suburban US neighborhood.
E.T.'s childlike innocence melted hearts across the globe, and the film won four Oscars at the 1982 Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects. According to website Box Office Mojo, by the end of its theatrical run, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial had grossed more than $359 million at the US box office.
The sale of the E.T. memorabilia coincides with the 40th anniversary of the beloved film.
"It speaks to our universal human compassion," Thomas told CNN in October this year. "And we all have that. We all have the nurturer inside of us, right? So I think it speaks to that. It brings us back to being young."
Other highlights from the "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction, which offered more than 1,300 artifacts from Hollywood, included the staff that Charlton Heston used to part the Red Sea in the Cecil B. DeMille classic "The Ten Commandments," which sold for a thumping $448,000. A black wool dress owned by Marilyn Monroe went for $256,000.
You may also like: Lyrics to 50 famously misunderstood songs, explained
You may also like: 100 best albums of the 21st century, according to critics
You may also like: 50 iconic onscreen female friendships
You may also like: 30 celebrities you might not know are Canadian
You may also like: The strange and beautiful worlds of Tim Burton movies
You may also like: Fan campaigns that saved TV shows from cancellation
You may also like: 50 ways music has changed in the last 50 years
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about movies?
You may also like: Movie trivia for the top 100 films of all time
You may also like: Best and worst Jennifer Lopez movies
You may also like: Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
You may also like: 50 movies that offer comfort in trying times
You may also like: Most Emmy wins of all time
You may also like: 100 best Western films of all time, according to critics
You may also like: Gender disparity among film critics
You may also like: The most famous actor the same age as you
You may also like: 50 best space movies of all time
You may also like: Best and worst Leonardo DiCaprio movies
You may also like: VMAs: Most popular music videos in 2019
You may also like: Biggest box office bombs of all time
You may also like: The 100 best TV shows of all time
100 best American movies of all time
Since the early 20th century, Hollywood has been the epicenter of the American film industry. Though the first film made entirely in Hollywood was a short film entitled "In Old California" in 1910, the first completed Hollywood film—1908's "The Count of Monte Cristo"—began production in Chicago.
Sunset Boulevard's first movie studio opened around 1911, and eventually many East Coast studios had relocated to Los Angeles by 1915. Since then, production studios have blossomed outside of the ones in LA, and though it remains the premier location for all things film, Paramount is the only movie studio still located in Hollywood itself.
American film production includes countless contributions to film history's canon, timeless staples that transcend age or accolades, and singular visions considered to be some of the greatest art ever made.
Stacker compiled data on thousands of American movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic ratings—that allowed us to rank the 100 greatest American movies of all time. To qualify as American, the film had to be produced by American production studios, though this doesn't mean the film is necessarily in English or takes place on American soil. The film also had to have at least 5,000 IMDb user votes, and ties were broken by the number of votes received.
Here are the top 100 American movies of all time, starting at #100 and counting down to #1.
New Line Cinema
#100. Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
- Director: Alfred Hitchcock
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 108 minutes
A man wanted for murder (Joseph Cotten) hides among his initially unassuming relatives until his bored teenage niece begins to suspect something hidden underneath his charming veneer— even when it seems like he has been cleared of all doubt. The film served as the initial inspiration for the 2013 film "Stoker" directed by Park Chan-wook.
Universal Pictures
#99. Do the Right Thing (1989)
- Director: Spike Lee
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 120 minutes
On the hottest day of the summer in Brooklyn, already simmering racial tensions explode between the Black community and local Italian pizza shop owner Salvatore "Sal" Fragione (Danny Aiello) when a neighborhood local notices the shop's "wall of fame" doesn't showcase any Black men. "Do the Right Thing" is cited by some as
one of the greatest films of all time and was the feature film debut for actors Rosie Perez and Martin Lawrence.
40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks
#98. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)
- Director: Julian Schnabel
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 112 minutes
Based on the memoir by the same name, "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly" depicts the life of former Elle France editor Jean-Dominique Bauby (Mathieu Amalric) after suffering a paralyzing stroke at age 43. With only movement in his left eye remaining, Bauby uses it to dictate his memoir and his experience in his compromised body. Though it did not win any, the film was nominated for four Academy Awards: Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing.
Pathé
#97. On the Waterfront (1954)
- Director: Elia Kazan
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 91
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 108 minutes
When a powerful mob boss murders a longshoreman who plans to testify against him, a former-boxer-turned-dockworker, the dead man's sister, and a priest team up to expose his control of the Hoboken waterfront and bring him to justice. The film, starring Marlon Brando, was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won eight, including Best Picture.
Horizon Pictures
#96. Annie Hall (1977)
- Director: Woody Allen
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 93 minutes
A comedian (Woody Allen) breaks the fourth wall in his examination of his former relationship with a struggling nightclub singer, reflecting on his life, his upbringing, and what went wrong with the romance itself, intertwining the comedic, the surreal, and the fantastical. The film beat out the original "Star Wars" movie for Best Picture at the 50th Academy Awards.
You may also like: 15 controversial Oscar wins—and how they've aged
Jack Rollins & Charles H. Joffe Productions
#95. The Irishman (2019)
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 209 minutes
Philadelphia truck driver Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) becomes embroiled with a local crime family in the 1950s, and as he climbs through the ranks, he soon finds himself in close contact with powerful Chicago Teamster and organized crime affiliate Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), a relationship that spans nearly 20 years. The film is based on the true story of Sheeran and the nonfiction book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt.
Tribeca Productions
#94. Amadeus (1984)
- Director: Milos Forman
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 88
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 160 minutes
A fictionalized biographical account of legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the film chronicles the famed musician's life in the second half of the 18th century and a fabricated rivalry between him and Italian composer Antonio Salieri. Both Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham were nominated in the Best Actor category at the 57th Academy Awards for their portrayals of Mozart and Salieri, respectively. The film won Best Picture, and Abraham went home with the Best Actor prize.
AMLF
#93. L.A. Confidential (1997)
- Director: Curtis Hanson
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 138 minutes
In 1950s Los Angeles, the corrupt police force tasks three of its unpredictable detectives with an unsolved murder at a downtown LA coffee shop years prior, each man armed with his own obsessions and motives in relation to the case. Lead actors Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce were still relatively unknown upon the movie's release; the film acted as the jumping-off point for their careers.
Regency Enterprises
#92. Dunkirk (2017)
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 106 minutes
Chronicling the titular evacuation of World War II, this war film depicts the trapped Allied troops of Britain, Belgium, France, and Canada who were cornered by German soldiers on the shores of Dunkirk and how these 330,000 soldiers were eventually brought to safety. The film utilizes little dialogue, focusing heavily on visuals, sound, and music, and was shot on IMAX 65-mm film.
Syncopy
#91. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
- Director: Michel Gondry
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 108 minutes
A woman (Kate Winslet) coming out of a painful breakup requests the removal of all related memories to ease her recovery. When her ex-boyfriend (Jim Carrey) discovers what she's done, he elects to do the same—but soon realizes that he still loves her. The inventive film, which unfolds using a nonlinear narrative, explores themes of love, loss, and memory; it picked up the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
You may also like: 100 greatest movie songs from 100 years of film
Focus Features
#90. Finding Nemo (2003)
- Directors: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Overly cautious clownfish father Marlin frustrates his son Nemo, who doesn't want the shortened fin he was born with to inhibit him. In an attempt to prove to his father that he's capable of taking care of himself, he's caught by a diver, and Marlin must set out on an oceanic journey to get his son back. "Finding Nemo" was the first Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and the studio has dominated the category ever since.
Pixar Animation Studios
#89. The Truman Show (1998)
- Director: Peter Weir
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) seems to have the perfect suburban life. Little does he know, his life is actually a fabricated soap opera being broadcast to the American public. Gradually, Truman realizes what's going on behind the scenes of his idyllic existence and must choose whether to do something about it. At the 71st Academy Awards, "The Truman Show" received nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Ed Harris.
Paramount Pictures
#88. Back to the Future (1985)
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Stacker score: 89.6
- Metascore: 87
- IMDb user rating: 8.5
- Runtime: 116 minutes
When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) goes back in time and comes face-to-face with his young parents, he finds himself caught in an unintentional love triangle with the two of them. Now he must help his father win the affection of his mother in order to ensure his eventual existence. The immense success of "Back to the Future" spawned two sequels and earned its place as a pop culture touchstone, with an animated series, stage musical, comic book series, multiple video games, and a ride at Universal Studios theme park.
Universal Pictures
#87. The Lady Eve (1941)
- Director: Preston Sturges
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 94 minutes
A con artist (Barbara Stanwyck) sets her sights on the fortune of an unsuspecting wealthy man (Henry Fonda), but things become complicated when she starts to fall for him. When her scheme is exposed and the man cruelly dumps her, she begins to plot her way back into his life. This Preston Sturges classic has appeared on
numerous "greatest films of all time" lists.
Paramount Pictures
#86. Nashville (1975)
- Director: Robert Altman
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 160 minutes
Numerous peoples' lives intertwine in Music City in this classic Robert Altman drama, from lawyers and reporters to country singers, all somehow circling back to the famous Tennessee capital's music business. Screenwriter and frequent Altman collaborator Joan Tewkesbury based part of the script
on her own experience visiting Nashville.
You may also like: Different movies with the same plots
ABC Entertainment
#85. The Last Picture Show (1971)
- Director: Peter Bogdanovich
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 118 minutes
Two best friends in their senior year of high school contemplate their future as graduation looms closer. When the realities of their dead-end hometown start to sink in, one boy thinks to enlist in the army, while the other takes charge of a local business, both eyeing to escape their town for good. The film was the feature debut for actress Cybill Shepherd, while actors Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
Columbia Pictures
#84. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- Director: James Whale
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 75 minutes
This sequel to the classic Universal monster film begins where "Frankenstein" left off, as Dr. Frankenstein recovers from his mob-related injuries and begins dabbling in creating a mate for his creation. Meanwhile, his creation remains at large, fleeing those who want him dead without understanding his true intentions. A remake was set to be written by "Jurassic Park" screenwriter David Koepp as part of a planned "Dark Universe" of old Universal monsters, though as of March 2022 Koepp said he was
no longer attached and does not know what has happened to the project.
Universal Pictures
#83. Rio Bravo (1959)
- Director: Howard Hawks
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 141 minutes
When a gunslinger is put in jail for murder in a local saloon, the gunslinger's powerful rancher brother soon comes around, threatening to break his brother out of jail. The sheriff (John Wayne) must enlist the help of town locals in order to keep the rancher at bay until the marshall comes. The film
was used as the inspiration for John Carpenter's 1976 film "Assault on Precinct 13."
Armada Productions
#82. The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
- Director: John Frankenheimer
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 126 minutes
A platoon of U.S. soldiers is captured by the enemy near the end of the Korean War and brainwashed. Returning home with the platoon's sergeant deemed a hero, the captain finds himself troubled by bizarre nightmares, and he and a fellow soldier uncover a terrible plot. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Condon and stars Frank Sinatra.
M.C. Productions
#81. The Searchers (1956)
- Director: John Ford
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 119 minutes
In this classic John Wayne western, a Civil War veteran returns home to Texas when members of his brother's family are attacked by Comanches. He begins his quest to hunt down those who are missing, eventually picking up the trail of his niece alongside her adopted brother. It is considered by some
to be one of the greatest films ever made.
You may also like: Why these famous films were banned around the globe
C.V. Whitney Pictures
#80. My Fair Lady (1964)
- Director: George Cukor
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 170 minutes
This beloved musical follows a lower-class cockney girl (Audrey Hepburn) in Edwardian London who is taken under the wing of arrogant phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison). Higgins is so certain of his abilities that he trusts he can transform the young woman into someone who can pass for the elite. The film is adapted from the 1956 stage musical of the same name, which is itself adapted from the 1913 George Bernard Shaw play "Pygmalion."
Warner Bros.
#79. Fantasia (1940)
- Directors: James Algar, Samuel Armstrong, Ford Beebe Jr., Norman Ferguson, David Hand, Jim Handley, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, Paul Satterfield, Ben Sharpsteen
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 125 minutes
This experimental Disney film features a series of animated segments set to iconic pieces of classical music, including "The Nutcracker Suite," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," and "Night on Bald Mountain," interspersed with live-action preludes to each segment from music composer and critic Deems Taylor. "Fantasia" was the first to use a stereophonic sound system, as well as a sound production system called Fantasound that was only ever used for this film.
Walt Disney Productions
#78. Roma (2018)
- Director: Alfonso Cuarón
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 135 minutes
In Mexico City in the 1970s, live-in housekeeper Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) helps care for the four children of married couple Antonio (Fernando Grediaga) and Sofía (Marina de Tavira) but must contend with the problems that arise when Antonio decides to run away with his pregnant mistress. With 10 Academy Award nominations, "Roma" remains tied with 2000's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" for the most Academy Award nominations given to a non-English language film.
Esperanto Filmoj
#77. Before Midnight (2013)
- Director: Richard Linklater
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 109 minutes
The third installment of Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy finds longtime lovers Celine and Jesse (Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke) reflecting on their relationship and their lives since meeting nine years prior on a train to Vienna while vacationing in Greece. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Faliro House Productions
#76. Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- Director: Stuart Rosenberg
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 127 minutes
When a petty criminal (Paul Newman) is sentenced to two years in prison, his rebellious attitude and disrespect for authority make him a hero in the eyes of his fellow inmates but a nuisance to the prison guards—even the toughest guys in there can't help but respect him. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Donn Pearce and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for George Kennedy.
You may also like: Best Clint Eastwood movies
Jalem Productions
#75. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Director: Ang Lee
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 120 minutes
When a warrior (Chow Yun-fat) bequeaths his sword to his lover, it is stolen, and the chase to find it leads those in pursuit to the House of Yu, where a nobleman's highly physically skilled teenage daughter awaits them. Until "Roma" tied it in 2018, it held the title for the most Academy Award nominations ever for a non-English language film (10).
Asia Union Film & Entertainment Ltd.
#74. Marriage Story (2019)
- Director: Noah Baumbach
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 137 minutes
An ugly coast-to-coast divorce is chronicled in this drama, as a stage director and his actor wife (Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) navigate the unpleasantness of family court in determining the custody of their son. The film is loosely based on the director's own split from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and was nominated for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern's performance as the Johansson character's divorce lawyer.
Heyday Films
#73. Moonlight (2016)
- Director: Barry Jenkins
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 99
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Runtime: 111 minutes
Told in three formative chapters of one man's life, the film follows Chiron (played at various life stages by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes), a young Black man from Miami navigating his manhood and sexuality within his community and struggling with the pleasure and pain of falling in love. "Moonlight" won Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards and is based on the unpublished, semi-autobiographical drama-school play by Tarell Alvin McCraney entitled "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue."
A24
#72. The Wizard of Oz (1939)
- Directors: Victor Fleming, George Cukor, Mervyn LeRoy, Norman Taurog, Richard Thorpe, King Vidor
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 102 minutes
Based on the classic children's fantasy novel by L. Frank Baum, the story follows dispirited Dorothy (Judy Garland), who is whisked away in a tornado to the magical land of Oz. Once there, she meets an array of charming creatures, friends, and a wicked foe as she journeys to the Emerald City to meet the revered Wizard and return home to Kansas. The film became a pop culture icon in America
and is regarded by some as a masterpiece.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#71. Platoon (1986)
- Director: Oliver Stone
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 120 minutes
A young, naive college student (Charlie Sheen) leaves his studies to enlist in the Vietnam War, and his idealism fades when the horrors of war and infighting within his own unit pits soldiers against one another. The film is the first installment in director Oliver Stone's "Vietnam War" series, followed by "Born on the Fourth of July" and "Heaven & Earth."
You may also like: 50 times actors hated their own movies
Hemdale
#70. The Social Network (2010)
- Director: David Fincher
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 120 minutes
Who needs Facebook friends when you have enemies? The controversial rise to power of tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) is chronicled in the collaboration between powerhouse creatives David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin, a blistering critique of one man's quest for power above all else. It is considered by some to be
one of, if not the best, films of the 2010s.
Columbia Pictures
#69. Gravity (2013)
- Director: Alfonso Cuarón
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Runtime: 91 minutes
Two astronauts sent into space—one on his final mission before retirement (George Clooney), the other a medical engineer on her first mission (Sandra Bullock)—are caught by disaster when a routine spacewalk turns into the destruction of their shuttle, trapping the helpless pair in space. The film was lauded for its revolutionary special effects and received 10 Academy Award nominations, winning seven, including Best Director, Best Visual Effects, and Best Cinematography.
Warner Bros.
#68. Whiplash (2014)
- Director: Damien Chazelle
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.5
- Runtime: 106 minutes
An aspiring young jazz drummer named Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) endures tough love from the brutal Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), an instructor at Andrew's elite music conservatory known for his unorthodox teaching. When Fletcher moves Andrew into the top jazz ensemble, Andrew's pursuit of perfection becomes tested by Fletcher's ruthless methods. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won three.
Bold Films
#67. The Lion King (1994)
- Directors: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
- Stacker score: 90.1
- Metascore: 88
- IMDb user rating: 8.5
- Runtime: 88 minutes
This classic Disney animated film follows a young lion named Simba, whose father, ruler of the animal kingdom in Africa, is killed by his wicked brother Scar in a plot to usurp him. Though Simba was intended to have perished along with his father, he escapes and ultimately, with the help of his friends, finds himself and his purpose. The film's plot
is strikingly similar to that of Shakespeare's "Hamlet."
Walt Disney Pictures
#66. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
- Director: William Wyler
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 170 minutes
This drama follows the lives of three soldiers returning home from World War II whose dreams of homecoming are soon complicated by the realities of readjusting to life as civilians. One has lost both of his hands, one must return to a loveless marriage, and the other is forced to reckon with a family that grew up without him. The film took home seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
You may also like: Classic movie quotes that have broken into our daily vocabulary
The Samuel Goldwyn Company
#65. Hamilton (2020)
- Director: Thomas Kail
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 160 minutes
The live stage recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit Broadway production made its way to living rooms around the world in 2020 through Disney+, and finally, everyone was able to enjoy the musical interpretation of the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. "Hamilton" received numerous award nominations, including 12 Primetime Emmy nominations, taking home two wins, including for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
Walt Disney Pictures
#64. Pinocchio (1940)
- Directors: Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, Ben Sharpsteen
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 99
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Based on the 19th-century children's novel "The Adventures of Pinocchio," the animated Disney film follows an enchanted marionette who becomes alive after his puppeteer wishes on a falling star but must go on a journey before becoming a real boy. The film was the first Disney animated feature to win competitive Academy Awards.
Walt Disney Animation Studios
#63. Paths of Glory (1957)
- Director: Stanley Kubrick
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 90
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Runtime: 88 minutes
Starring screen legend Kirk Douglas, this anti-war film from Stanley Kubrick follows Douglas' Colonel Dax, who must plan a suicidal attack against a German trench position at the orders of his superiors. When three soldiers refuse to go through with the attack, they are tried for cowardice, and Dax comes to defend them. The film's anti-war position and depiction of the French army led to it being famously censored in France.
Bryna Productions
#62. Manchester by the Sea (2016)
- Director: Kenneth Lonergan
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Runtime: 137 minutes
A man becomes the primary caretaker of his teenage nephew after his older brother dies and must leave his job in Boston, return to the village he grew up in, and reckon with the circumstances that separated him from his wife and community. It was named by the National Board of Review as the best film of 2016.
Amazon Studios
#61. Chinatown (1974)
- Director: Roman Polanski
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 130 minutes
In pre-World War II Los Angeles, private detective J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by a woman to investigate her husband's assumedly adulterous activities—until he discovers that the woman who hired him is an imposter, at which point he is sent down a twisted path of personal and civic corruption. The film drew inspiration from "the success of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in siphoning off most of the Owens River … and bringing it to the Los Angeles basin," according to the New York Times, in what was
known widely as the California Water Wars.
You may also like: Can you guess which iconic movie these scenes are from?
Paramount Pictures
#60. Spotlight (2015)
- Director: Tom McCarthy
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 129 minutes
A team of reporters at The Boston Globe in 2001 are tasked with investigating allegations that more than 80 local priests have sexually abused children, with incidents going back decades. The reporters must interview victims and unseal sensitive documents in their quest to prove a massive coverup within the Catholic Church. The film is based on the real-life investigative reporting of The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Participant
#59. La La Land (2016)
- Director: Damien Chazelle
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 128 minutes
This modern musical and love letter to Los Angeles follows two young lovers (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) who meet and find themselves at an eventual crossroads when their separate desires for success become at odds with their impassioned love affair. Its 14 Academy Award nominations tied "All About Eve" and "Titanic" for most Oscar nominations ever received.
Summit Entertainment
#58. Alien (1979)
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.5
- Runtime: 117 minutes
Investigating a distress call from an unknown vessel, the crew aboard a starship is awakened from their hibernation in deep space on their return to Earth. When they discover the abandoned ship, a host of horrors laying dormant on it follow the crew back to their own vessel. With a cast led by Sigourney Weaver, this wildly successful film and its ensuing franchise spawned video games, comic books, and novels, and is considered by many to be
one of the best science fiction films of all time.
Brandywine Productions
#57. No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 122 minutes
Weathered Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) tracks a brutal killer (Javier Bardem) on the hunt for his missing cash while leaving a string of bodies in his ruthless wake. Meanwhile, a hunter (Josh Brolin) in the wrong place at the wrong time has come into possession of the missing money and becomes the object of the killer's undaunted quest. The film is based on Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Paramount Vantage
#56. The Dark Knight (2008)
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 84
- IMDb user rating: 9.0
- Runtime: 152 minutes
The second installment in Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy follows the Caped Crusader (Christian Bale) as he battles his most infamous enemy, the Joker (Heath Ledger) when the Clown Prince of Crime threatens to overtake Gotham City with his particular brand of chaos and anarchy. Ledger, who died six months before the film's release, was posthumously awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.
You may also like: Most widely watched but universally hated movies of all time
Warner Bros.
#55. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- Director: Frank Darabont
- Stacker score: 90.6
- Metascore: 81
- IMDb user rating: 9.3
- Runtime: 142 minutes
Based on a Stephen King story, the film follows a man (Tim Robbins) convicted for a crime he didn't commit and his life in the tough Shawshank Prison as he adapts to the brutal life inside and forms relationships with the other inmates—including Red (Morgan Freeman)—while serving two consecutive life terms. The film received seven Academy Award nominations but didn't reach its true success with audiences until it was released on VHS.
Castle Rock Entertainment
#54. Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
- Director: Otto Preminger
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 161 minutes
This courtroom drama stars Jimmy Stewart as a semi-retired lawyer who takes on the case of a man accused of murder, partnering with the district attorney and an out-of-town prosecutor to prove his client innocent. However, the business partner of the victim is hiding a secret that could change the course of the case. The film is based on the novel of the same name by John D. Voelker, a former Michigan Supreme Court Justice.
Otto Preminger Films
#53. The Philadelphia Story (1940)
- Director: George Cukor
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 96
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Runtime: 112 minutes
A Philadelphia socialite (Katharine Hepburn) splits from her husband (Cary Grant) and prepares to wed a new groom, but when she crosses paths with both her ex and a nosy tabloid reporter (Jimmy Stewart), she finds her affections caught between the three men. After a series of box-office flops, the film was
a comeback for Hepburn.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#52. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
- Director: John Ford
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 94
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Runtime: 123 minutes
A senator (Jimmy Stewart) attends the funeral of an old friend (John Wayne), a man who had once saved him from a gang of outlaws led by a man named Liberty Valance, and flashbacks provide insight into how these two men faced the notorious criminal. Though not used in the film, the song "(The Man Who Shot) Liberty Valance," based on the film's plot, became popular and
reached #4 on the music charts in 1963; it has since been covered by artists such as James Taylor and Jimmie Rodgers.
John Ford Productions
#51. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
- Director: Frank Capra
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 89
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Runtime: 130 minutes
This classic Christmas tale follows down-on-his-luck George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), who has spent his life giving to others but is on the brink of taking his life. Just when he's about to end it all, he's saved by a guardian angel who shows George what the world would really be like without him in it. Though now considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, it was initially such a bomb that
it closed its production studio and virtually tanked the director's career.
You may also like: Biggest box office bombs of all time
Liberty Films
#50. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Directors: Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 95
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Runtime: 84 minutes
A young prince transformed by the ghastly spell of an enchantress imprisons the father of a headstrong village girl. When she goes to his castle to get her father back, she begins to soften the ferocious prince with the help of his enchanted servants. It was the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and won Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the titular track.
Walt Disney Pictures
#49. There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 93
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Runtime: 158 minutes
In oil-rich California at the turn of the 19th century, former silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) finds his calling in oil prospecting, using his adopted son H.W. to create a false image of family values to gain the trust of landowners. But Plainview meets his match in Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), a zealous pastor who challenges Plainview's underhanded motives. The film picked up a win for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards and won Day-Lewis his second Best Actor Oscar. It's cited by many as one of the greatest films of the 21st century,
if not the very best.
Paramount Vantage
#48. Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Director: Lee Unkrich
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 92
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Runtime: 103 minutes
The third installment of the beloved Pixar franchise sees Woody and the gang accidentally left at a daycare when their former owner Andy leaves for college. The toys soon realize there's something nefarious going on and must find a way to escape. It became the third animated film (after "Beauty and the Beast" and "Up") to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.
Walt Disney Pictures
#47. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- Director: Peter Jackson
- Stacker score: 91.1
- Metascore: 87
- IMDb user rating: 8.8
- Runtime: 179 minutes
The second film in Peter Jackson's trilogy adaptation of the classic J.R.R. Tolkien novels continues the journey of Frodo Baggins to destroy the One Ring after the Fellowship of the Ring has splintered, while his friends and companions from the first installment now embark upon their own journeys. The film received numerous accolades and a slew of nominations, including six at the 75th Academy Awards, winning for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects.
New Line Cinema