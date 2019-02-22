Could a no-host Oscars ceremony be as bad as a no-host bar?
That’s the fear in Hollywood as rumors leak daily about the telecast and the elements that could be missing.
Earlier, critics said the Academy was going to present some awards off air. They also said they were going to reduce the number of Best Song nominees and have someone other than last year’s winners present the acting prizes. Thankfully, those rumors have been squashed and, now, it’s anyone’s guess what Sunday’s event will bring.
Another “La La Land” snafu? It’s entirely possible.
Meanwhile, insiders say upsets could happen, largely because “Roma” is the only film that has won a lion’s share of prizes and it was produced by Netflix, a company that openly flouted tradition by airing it on television before it had a significant theatrical release.
“Green Book,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Star Is Born” have felt the backlash from those who don’t think they’re “worthy” nominees. And several also-rans (including Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Spike Lee) are said to be due to win trophies. But will they?
A show without a host? That’s the least of Oscar’s worries.
Without solid front-runners, this is the year to be glued to the television. Like a Super Bowl half-time show with a wardrobe malfunction, it’s primed for attention.
Who are the ones to watch? Our list.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – Mahershala Ali has plowed through the early awards and seems likely to get his second Oscar. Still, a lot depends on how voters view “Green Book.” Is it just another “Driving Miss Daisy”? Are the relatives of jazz pianist Don Shirley right about its storytelling? If voters are skittish, look to “A Star Is Born’s” Sam Elliott (who fits the grizzled veteran profile) or Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) to take advantage. Our prediction: Mahershala Ali.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – Regina King got the Golden Globe for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” but didn’t get a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Amy Adams (“Vice”) has the “always-a-bridesmaid” factor and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”) seems like the one who has emerged from that pack. But a “Roma” sweep could benefit Marina de Tavira, a first-time nominee. Our prediction: This is the category most primed for an upset. We’re sticking with Regina King, but any of the others could nudge her.
BEST ACTOR – Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) delivered great performances but appear to be out of the conversation. Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”) has to rely on the sympathy vote, since he didn’t get a Best Director nomination. That leaves Christian Bale (“Vice”) and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) as the two sprinting to the finish line. Because Malek’s film won’t get Best Picture, this would be a way of somehow rewarding it. Bale already has an Oscar and “Vice” was hardly a big success. Edge: Malek. Our prediction: Rami Malek.
BEST ACTRESS – Last fall, this was Lady Gaga’s to lose. As others crowded the field, she became a less-than-safe bet. While Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) did great work, they’re facing an uphill battle against Glenn Close (“The Wife”) and Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”). Close deserves to have a trophy; Colman has plenty of time. Our prediction: It’s Glenn Close’s turn.
BEST DIRECTOR: “Roma’s” Alfonso Cuaron. Only Spike Lee could best him and he’s going to get a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.”
BEST PICTURE: With eight nominees, there’s going to be some disappointment. By giving prizes to each in lesser categories, the need isn’t there to feel obligated. Five are nominated for Best Editing (which usually goes to the winner), which could eliminate three of the nominees. Ah, but one of those is “Roma,” which is the wildest of wild cards. Say goodbye, instead, to “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther.” Look at those not in the Best Director category and that cuts “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Because “The Favourite” didn’t win at the British Academy awards, it’s probably not going to win here, either. That narrows the field to “Vice,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Roma.” If “Roma” wins Best Foreign Language Film, that might be enough. But, “Vice” and “BlacKkKlansman” haven’t won a lot in the earlier races. Our prediction: It’s a “Roma” year.
Other categories: Gaga will get Best Song; Cuaron will win Best Cinematography and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will get Best Animated Feature.