LOS ANGELES – Watching “Free Solo,” the account of his ascent of El Capitan, was more stressful than actually doing it, says professional climber Alex Honnold.
“When you do it, you know how prepared you are and you know how comfortable you are,” he explained. “But when you’re watching it, there’s no sense of control and you’re just hoping for the best.”
Winning the Best Feature Documentary award at Sunday’s Academy Awards, “Free Solo” takes viewers on Honnold’s “no ropes” climb up the face of the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Honnold prepped for years, plotting his course.
“I thought through all the consequences and I imagined what it would be like to fall off in different places and what would happen,” he told TV reporters earlier this month. “In a lot of ways, that’s a healthy relationship with mortality because it’s just an acceptance we’re all going to die. I would like to die on my own terms, doing the things that I care about in the way that I care about them.”
Filmmakers detailed the preparation – the practice climbs, the physical training – during the two years before it even happened. The goal wasn’t a death-defying film, but a chance to show others they can realize seemingly unrealistic dreams.
“We all have wanted to make a strong character study about courage, about Alex, and kind of living with purpose and pursuing your dreams,” said cinematographer Clair Popkin. “It’s not just a climbing film. It’s a human story. People are taking a lot of inspiration from it.”
Honnold said he has climbed the mountain with ropes, but this was the apex. “No other climbs were quite as big and demanding and complex or had such high stakes as El Cap,” he said. “For the last 12 years or so that I’ve been a professional climber, I’ve written it out.” The film details the journal he kept during the whole process.
To conquer specific areas, Honnold trained. Sanni McCandless, his girlfriend, said he spent a full year stretching every night so he didn’t have to worry about his flexibility.
The Teflon Corner, which has holds that are sometimes one-eighth of an inch, was the reason. “If you’re a different size, the Teflon Corner might suit you better,” Honnold said. “I always felt like the Teflon Corner was spitting me out. But if you fit inside it better, then it actually might feel more secure.”
To get in the right mindset while on the climb, Honnold listened to an early 2000s rock playlist – “all the stuff I listened to in high school,” the 33-year-old Californian said. Among the groups: Tool, Chevelle, System of a Down and Green Day.
He also had to consider his relationship with McCandless. When filmmakers started tracking the climber, he was alone, living in his van. He met McCandless at a book signing and, according to Producer Shannon Dill, “it sort of just ignited from there. You can see the journey, even the changes in Alex himself as he’s falling in love with Sanni.”
McCandless said Honnold’s accomplishment is “a testament to what you can achieve while you have a partner and while you’re falling in love. Sometimes that can be construed as a distraction and, I think, there are parts that were really challenging. But, in the end, he did it with me there, too.”
El Capitan, Honnold said, “just grabs your imagination. (There’s) this perfect combination of the history of the route itself, the history of the way, like sort of the mythology almost within climbing and just the attractiveness. It’s just a really striking sheer.”
To make sure they didn’t interfere with his work, photographers used helicopters to capture shots and climbed along with him. They also had heavy cameras.
Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi, the directors, performed their own feats of strength in the process and, yes, Honnold said, they all thought about the idea of an accident.
“Our commitment was to make the film and to make the film that would honor what Alex was trying to do, said Bob Eisenhardt, the editor. “We were going to make it either way. I think we would have reconsidered if something bad had happened.”
“I always saw it as the choice of success or not doing it with a very, very slight chance of maybe perishing,” Honnold said. “I thought the most likely scenarios were that I would either do the climb or I would never feel comfortable and never feel prepared and not do the climb. The chances of me trying and failing and falling to my death were extremely low.”
Following the Academy Awards, Honnold said he and McCandless planned to go on vacation and, yes, climb.
“I’ll be climbing my whole life, for sure,” Honnold said. “It may not be at this level, but my life will always be focused on spending time outdoors, having adventures in the mountains and doing things that I love to do. I think that’s normal for me.”
“Free Solo” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on National Geographic.