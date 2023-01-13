Oscar-winning film editor from Omaha stayed true to his Midwestern roots

OMAHA — Omaha was never far from Mike Hill’s heart during his long, award-winning career as a film editor in Hollywood.

“When he won the Oscar for ‘Apollo 13’ in 1996, he held up that statue and said, ‘This is for all my friends in Omaha,’” said Pat Drickey, an Omahan who grew up with Hill. “He stayed humble and he never forgot his friends back here. He was one of those guys you could always count on showing up.”

Hill and editing collaborator Dan Hanley worked on 22 movies for director Ron Howard, earning Oscar nominations for “A Beautiful Mind,” “Cinderella Man” and “Frost/Nixon.” They also received three BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) nominations, winning for “Rush” in 2014.

Hill died at his Omaha home on Jan. 5 of cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, a rare lung condition, said his wife, LeAnne Baker. He was 73. The couple met in Los Angeles and were married in 1986.

In a statement to The World-Herald, Ron Howard wrote, “Mike was a remarkable and dedicated collaborator on 22 consecutive movies I directed but an even more valued friend. He was a gifted and lauded film editor, but he was even prouder of his family and the life they built together in Omaha.”

Hanley, who lives in Fullerton, California, said Hill was like a brother to him. He praised his friend’s diligence and passion for film editing.

“Mike always wanted to get the best possible performance for the actors,” Hanley said. “His passion and work ethic were the heart and soul of our collaboration.”

Hill grew up in Omaha playing football and basketball at Omaha Burke High School, from which he graduated in 1967. He earned a criminal justice degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha while working nights as an assistant film editor at a local TV station.

He used his degree to land a job at California’s Chino State Prison in the 1970s. He later got a job in the shipping department at Paramount Pictures, where he met Hanley. Both men began learning to be assistant film editors under Bob Kern, an editor on more than 60 feature films.

After Kern suffered a stroke, Hill and Hanley took over for him in 1982 on Howard’s first big studio project, “Night Shift.” That began the 33-year collaboration Hill spoke about in a 2015 interview with the World-Herald.

“Dan and I trust each other. We know we’re not going to try to undercut each other in any way,” Hill said. “And then Ron has complete confidence in us to do our jobs. So he’s left us alone a lot and let us edit. And then we show it to him, and then we go from there. It just evolved into a really nice, comfortable work situation.”

The collaboration ended when Hill retired after “In the Heart of the Sea” in 2015.

Hill’s career highlights included “Splash” (1984), “Cocoon” (1985), “Willow” (1988), “Backdraft” (1991), “Ransom” (1996), “EDtv” (1999), “The Missing” (2003) and “The Da Vinci Code” (2006).

“Mike was a highly intelligent and creative guy who lived his life with honesty, integrity and a great sense of irony and wicked humor,” Howard said. “He also had pretty good corner jump shot as I recall from our three-on-three basketball days.”

Hill was always available to help young filmmakers and often participated in the Omaha Film Festival. He also lectured at Burke and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Hanley said.

“He loved it there in Omaha, and I think that’s why he ended up moving back,” Hanley said. “He did a lot of mentoring there. He loved the business and he loved sharing his talent.”

Baker, Hill’s wife, grew up in Michigan and suggested the family move to Omaha to raise their young daughter, Jesica Bair Hill. They bought a home here in summer 1989. Hill would travel to film locations from Omaha.

“It was very radical for the time, because the business was in Los Angeles,” Baker said. “But Mike had such a close relationship with Ron Howard that he didn’t have to worry (about work).”

Hill, Baker said, had the ability to stay calm during any stressful situation or advancing deadline.

“Mike was always remarkably calm with that really quiet Midwestern confidence,” she said. “It was one of the reasons that he was so great at his job. He didn’t ever let the stress get to him.”

In addition to his wife and daughter, Hill is survived by sisters Vicki Heckerson of Omaha and Nancy Walter of Phoenix.

