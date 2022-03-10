Pixar's 'Turning Red' addresses new issues while targeting tweens

“Turning Red” may be the most tween-centric animated film in Pixar history.

It takes a deep dive into the mood swings of a young girl and the changes that occur when she decides to defy her mother and face puberty on her own terms.

Directed by Oscar winner Domee Shi, “Turning Red” breaks other barriers, too. It’s set in 2002, dabbles in tradition and lets Toronto (not New York?) take the lead.

Shi is so willing to address things others wouldn’t, she even throws in a sexy sketchbook and a boy band. (Wait until you see who provide the voices.)

That makes 13-year-old Mei’s ability to morph into a giant red panda among the least surprising aspects of the film.

When Mei (Rosalie Chiang) starts to rebel against mom (Sandra Oh), there’s a “Freaky Friday” kind of divide that finds each testing new waters without consulting the other.

Shi provides lots of background (listen closely and you’ll learn plenty about Asian culture) and presses against the tiger mom stereotypes other films have dealt.

When Mei “turns red,” there’s plenty to consider – not the least of which is loneliness. She keeps the secret as long as possible, then realizes this new identity isn’t as bad as she feared, particularly when others are there to help her. Shi won the Oscar for her short subject, “Bao,” and it’s easy to see the connection. Because there’s more time here, “Turning Red” can venture into more areas of adolescent angst.

It doesn’t become a gender identity lesson but there are openings for discussions. While it isn’t as funny as last year’s “Mitchells vs. the Machines,” it does have a similar vibe – and that big transformation.

Mei as a panda is a merchandising windfall. Because you can practically feel the fur (and because the character isn’t all that different from “Kung Fu Panda’s” Po), there’s a desire to keep her around. Mei learns plenty and pulls us along for the ride.

Look at the character design and you’ll see a tip of the hat to “Wallace and Gromit” as well. Shi’s ability to pay homage and forge new trails is admirable. Had she done more with one of the male characters, "Turning Red” could have been a smart film for boys, too.

As is, it’s an awakening for an audience that isn’t always considered. With this, Pixar is turning a corner and suggesting it can go where all those French and Japanese animated films have already been.

It’s not quite Hayao Miyazaki, but it’s a start.

