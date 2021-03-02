REVIEW: A long 'Raya and the Last Dragon' borrows plenty from the past

Using lots of pastels, the animators make “Raya” pop on a big screen. Sisu’s shape-shifting ways (not unlike the Genie’s in “Aladdin”) provide what comedy this very dramatic story has to offer. While Awkwafina doesn’t quite have the vocal variety Robin Williams did, she does make a flying dragon pretty darn huggable.

Tran, meanwhile, plays the no-nonsense card and comes off as a Disney princess who doesn’t need a prince to offer up a glass slipper. She’s a strong, independent woman who misses the guidance dad provided.

Longer than most animated films, “Raya” has too much mythology for its own good. Had this been based on something specific, it might not have needed so much backstory. Thankfully, the directors mix up their storytelling techniques (“Kung Fu Panda” could have been an influence) and make it seem more impressive than it really is.

Tuk Tuk, Raya’s sidekick (a cross between an armadillo and a pill bug) provides the “cute” factor even Sisu can’t. Flying dragons, of course, are a sight to behold. But a lumbering pal has to be worth its weight in something.