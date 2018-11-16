The new “Grinch” movie makes you long for the original.
Too long for its own good, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” doesn’t have the same sly sensibility or a narrator who can make you feel every evil bone in the green one’s body.
Here, Pharrell Williams tells the story like he’s reading at a school program. He provides none of the intensity or urgency we got from Boris Karloff. Those original songs are only hinted at, too.
What does shine is the town of Who-ville. Looking a lot like a land at Universal Studios, it’s packed with visual interest and an occasional inside joke (Who-Foods, anyone?). Angela Lansbury has, essentially, one line as the mayor, and Kenan Thompson makes merry as one of the folks responsible for decking the halls. Neither is used enough.
Too much falls on the shoulders of Benedict Cumberbatch, who voices the Grinch. Far less evil than his predecessors (even Jim Carrey in the live-action version), he sounds a bit like Hugh Laurie in “House.”
Directors Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier have softened the character’s edges and given him far too much to do at his mountain home. He still has the beleaguered dog Max, but now there’s a reindeer named Fred who serves as filler for the oh-so-slim holiday twist.
While Cheney and Mosier do a bunch of point-of-view action (following Cindy Lou down a sledding path from her home), it isn’t enough to keep kids from becoming restless.
To really sell this, they needed to show more folks in the community and tell their stories, leaving the Grinch to his own, less redeeming perch on Mount Crumpit.
When he descends to steal Christmas, the film borrows bits from “Despicable Me” and its sequels. It shines when Cindy Lou (Cameron Seely) has a face-to-face confrontation that could charm the red velvet off anyone.
The directors have given her two pigtails and plenty of questions. Seely does a fine job and gets the Grinch to see the error of his ways.
Still, this is a fake-fur kind of holiday film. Warm and fuzzy, it needs the inventiveness that made the original TV special such an annual treat. “The Grinch” settles for Rube Goldberg contraptions that hardly draw a gasp.
The big roast beast dinner needs a little sheepishness, too, particularly since this is supposed to be the moment we grasp the spirit of Christmas.
Watch the first one, then see this. You’ll realize it’s a story that shouldn’t have been re-gifted.