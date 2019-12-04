REVIEW: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson shine in 'Marriage Story'

Forty years after “Kramer vs. Kramer,” writer/director Noah Baumbach brings his own story of a marriage disintegrating.

It’s “Marriage Story” and, in the hands of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, it’s remarkable – a look at what went right and how it all got derailed.

Both involved in the theater (she’s an actress, he’s an acclaimed director), they’re staging an avant garde version of “Electra” that, likely, will get them acclaim but not widespread attention. Rather than stick with the show when it goes to Broadway, she decides to accept a pilot offer in Los Angeles. There, she can find what she thought she gave up and the two can consider what, exactly, their shared future is.

Quickly, career becomes a sticking point. He wins a MacArthur genius grant; the pilot goes to series and the thought of divorce becomes very real.

Baumbach, though, doesn’t hesitate to show the love that exists no matter how much discord there may be. The wedge, in fact, is often the lawyers who become involved.