REVIEW: Adam Sandler shoots, scores in 'Uncut Gems'

“Uncut Gems” moves with such speed, you’ll often wonder what hit you.

Chronicling the life of a jeweler (and compulsive gambler), the slice of life lets star Adam Sandler muscle his way onto the list of actors worth noting. Like a character in a Martin Scorsese film, his Howard Ratner is constantly on the hustle.

He’s over-extended, caught in bad relationships and likely to end up on the wrong side of the law – if he can’t make a deal that would solve everything. Watching a documentary about opals, he manages to score one and sees it as his ticket out of debt. Even better, he has a relationship with Kevin Garnett (who appears as himself) that could make more than debts disappear.

While juggling the sale, he has to contend with a disgruntled wife (Idina Menzel) and an ambitious girlfriend (Julia Fox). His right-hand man (a very good LaKeith Stanfield) isn’t much help, either, which forces him to fend off everyone single-handedly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Directed by the Safdie Brothers, “Uncut Gems” has a claustrophobic feel that makes you sense Howard’s anxiety. Sandler plays it well, too, and isn’t afraid to look silly while trying to score on every front. He exhibits signs of addiction, as well, and gets key moments in play with Garnett, who comes looking for an investment.