REVIEW: 'American Underdog' could have been a deeper look at Kurt Warner

If the Hallmark Channel made sports movies, they’d look a lot like “American Underdog” – heartwarming, predictable and stiff.

The screen bio of football pro Kurt Warner has so many “listen to me, I’m going to tell you something important” moments you begin to wonder how much of it is really true.

The scenes in Hy-Vee (where he worked) seem plausible, but some of those speeches from friends and family come off like “Life’s Little Instruction Book.”

Zachary Levi, cast as Warner, seems a bit unlikely as well. Good in goofy roles, he’s just one smirk away from breaking character. When he hits the field, you never really see what he can deliver.

Think of all the great sports movies and you realize their heroes aren’t this earnest. Rocky and Rudy both had flaws; Michael Oher did, too. Yet in this version of the “against all odds” story, Warner doesn’t stumble, even when he’s trying to learn how to line dance at an Iowa bar.

There, he meets an Army veteran (Anna Paquin) who has the fortitude most don’t. Divorced, she has two children and a desire to stay uninvolved with any men, including a University of Northern Iowa football star.

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers, Warner doesn’t exactly mesh with the game plan and, following his heart, goes back to Iowa, gets an assistant coach job and winds up on an arena football team.

The Erwin Brothers, who directed, have the most fun here, particularlyl when Warner manages to get $100 for each touchdown with the Barnstormers. The feat attracts attention and gets him back in the NFL. This time, he’s surprising as a member of the St. Louis Rams.

“American Underdog” continues the romance, too, but has trouble juggling it, a bonding story with his future wife’s children and the unlikely rise from back-up to star quarterback.

For a sports film, it’s pretty thin on action. We get the big moments, but they’re almost a given. What we don’t get is what makes Kurt Warner Kurt Warner. He comes off as an amazingly nice guy but sometimes that’s not enough.

The only real flaw is his ability to remember to fill the gas tank.

Paquin, too, isn’t given scenes that would make her anything more than a woman who doesn’t want to date him. She’s a powerhouse manager who should be given moments that explain why Warner can concentrate on his work while she handles the details.

Told in drips and drabs, the story needs something more. Even as an inspirational drama it lacks scenes that would reinforce the Warners’ strong faith.

There’s a great film waiting to be made about Kurt Warner. This, however, isn’t it.

