REVIEW: Andra Day gives 'U.S. vs. Billie Holiday' its voice

Daniels hints at a relationship with Tallulah Bankhead, more than opens up about the diva inside the jazz singer, and puts the lust on full display, letting Day find what light the film’s writers haven’t provided.

Unlike Ross’ “Lady Sings the Blues,” this is a very earthy film, one that demonstrates how the music industry once operated. Even someone with Holiday’s credibility had to scramble.

Team in tow, Day flexes her muscle. When she becomes ill, chained to her hospital bed, Daniels reveals the kind of impact she had on those around her.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is excellent as her close friend – and protector, Roslyn; Trevante Rhodes is just right as the man who could be the love of her life and the key to her downfall.

Day, however, is the hub around which this revolves. Without her strong performance, nothing else would work. She captures those onstage moments like she was there; she adds flourishes that make you believe Holiday was fully aware of everything around her. She’s a revelation – and the best reason to see the film.