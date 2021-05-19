REVIEW: Angelina Jolie goes through the paces in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Nobody wears a mask in the forest.

At least that’s what jumps out in “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” an action film that shows good guys – and bad guys – racing through burning trees without a way to quell the smell of smoke. They face the inferno head on and, in the case of Angelina Jolie, try to thwart two bad guys who have more ammunition than sense in their quest to find a pre-teen boy.

The bad guys (who wear black suits, drive a black vehicle and stand out more than a politician at a county fair) killed the boy’s father and now want him dead, too, so he doesn’t spill any secrets dad may have slipped. They go on the hunt (never mind they have no knowledge of the place they’re searching) and run into Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a Montana smoke jumper assigned to a watchtower. She spots the trouble, earns the boy’s trust and, soon, they’re on a mission to safety.

Since the two hitmen (who look like something out of “Pulp Fiction”) aren’t willing to back off, she has to take Connor (Finn Little) through burning trees, under water and back into her tower just to escape their wrath.

While director Taylor Sheridan doesn’t explain quite what it was Connor’s dad learned, he does press the idea there was corruption at a very high level, thus: hit men.