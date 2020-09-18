REVIEW: 'Antebellum' paints Janelle Monae in an awkward corner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Antebellum” opens on one of those Civil War-era plantations where Confederate soldiers plow through fields of slaves. It’s a brutal beginning, but it goes on longer than something like this should.

Janelle Monae plays a woman looking for a way out but help seems unlikely. Then, just when you think the film is headed toward a conclusion, we see Monae as a contemporary author slated to speak at a seminar.

“Our ancestors haunt our dreams,” Monae says and, quickly, we’re not sure what writer/directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz are up to.

“Antebellum” wants to be as clever as Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” but it doesn’t possess the same subtlety. Here, white characters – in both worlds – are so vile they don’t deserve the screen time. Jena Malone, as a condescending woman in both locations, needed someone to pull her back so this would resonate. By making her so over-the-top, Bush and Renz blunt “Antebellum’s” impact, particularly when the “surprise” is finally revealed.

Gabourey Sidibe, as Monae’s contemporary friend, has much more success with resonance. She opens up on a restaurant worker, then levels a man at the bar. Coming late in the film, her performance is one that could have given this a firmer foundation.