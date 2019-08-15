“The Art of Racing in the Rain” unfolds like a Robert James Waller novel. In all instances, it’s a little too full of itself.
Pontificating on a host of issues, a cute golden retriever named Enzo comes off as a know-it-all, particularly when he’s dealing with a couple (whom he dubs “the twins”) determined to undermine his owner’s relationship. Voiced by Kevin Costner, Enzo also sounds a bit too jaded for a dog so happy. Still, that’s what makes this overly talky dog film build to a big tearfest.
Picked by an aspiring racecar driver named Denny (Milo Ventimiglia), Enzo is the perfect companion, willing to watch racing videos, go for long rides and hang out at the track. He gets in a snit when Denny finds a girlfriend (Amanda Seyfried) and the two fall in love. Luckily, Enzo gets over his jealously long before the girlfriend’s parents do. They don’t like the tenuous nature of his job and think their daughter could find someone better.
Luckily, Curtis doesn’t overdo the racetrack scenes and shows just enough of Seyfried to make you think she was dealt a rotten set of parents. But he doesn’t tamper enough with Costner’s raspy narration.
Overwritten and underplayed, the dog’s thoughts use those smarty references Waller tossed into “The Bridges of Madison County.” They sound like they come from a deep Google search and don’t really add to the drama. Instead of letting the cute dog suggest what he’s thinking, this one has to deliver a valedictory on everything from tapeworms to dogs in Mongolia. At times, it’s way too much, particularly since the rest of the film is pitched at a relatively stress-free level.
What Curtis and company don’t seem to address is the lack of seatbelts in Denny’s car. It’s noticeable when he’s driving his daughter; it’s even more pointed when he takes Enzo for racetrack ride in a Ferrari (and, yes, that car has them).
Because those heartless relatives are sneaky (and able to manipulate the law), they prevent their son-in-law from leaving the country to race. That means no money and a series of unfortunate events that involve folks everywhere but Mongolia.
When “Racing in the Rain” gets to its inevitable conclusion, tears fall – uncontrollably. Enzo has laid the track, so to speak, and reaps the reward.
Still, there’s no art to this film, just lot of familiar curves before the finish line.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy