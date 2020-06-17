REVIEW: 'Artemis Fowl' doesn't soar as high as it'd like

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Take a dash of Batman, toss in a sprinkle of Harry Potter and be sure to use every green screen George Lucas didn’t and you’ll get “Artemis Fowl,” a rambling young adult adventure that isn’t quite sure what it wants to be.

Based on a series of successful books by Eion Colfer, the new film (streaming on Disney+) looks expensive in all the wrong ways. The visuals are interesting, the plot is not.

After his father is reported missing, young Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) goes on the hunt to find him. Because the boy is much more than a kid in search of his father (he has chess championships, architectural achievements and other notable firsts to his credit), we think nothing of it and watch as he tries to figure out who did what.

Naturally, he encounters plenty of creatures who have the ability to help or derail him. Among them: Judi Dench, who plays the elfish commander of fairies living in Haven City. She scoots around on a Segway, barks orders in a gruff voice and leads a world filled with all kinds of high-tech gadgets. It’s a fairly impressive gig but then it starts to get murky.

Josh Gad – as a Hagrid-like dwarf named Mulch Diggums -- figures in, too, but his main accomplishment is narrating this story, presumably to give it shape.