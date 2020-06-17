REVIEW: 'Artemis Fowl' doesn't soar as high as it'd like

Take a dash of Batman, toss in a sprinkle of Harry Potter and be sure to use every green screen George Lucas didn’t and you’ll get “Artemis Fowl,” a rambling young adult adventure that isn’t quite sure what it wants to be.
Based on a series of successful books by Eion Colfer, the new film (streaming on Disney+) looks expensive in all the wrong ways. The visuals are interesting, the plot is not.
After his father is reported missing, young Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) goes on the hunt to find him. Because the boy is much more than a kid in search of his father (he has chess championships, architectural achievements and other notable firsts to his credit), we think nothing of it and watch as he tries to figure out who did what.
Naturally, he encounters plenty of creatures who have the ability to help or derail him. Among them: Judi Dench, who plays the elfish commander of fairies living in Haven City. She scoots around on a Segway, barks orders in a gruff voice and leads a world filled with all kinds of high-tech gadgets. It’s a fairly impressive gig but then it starts to get murky.
Josh Gad – as a Hagrid-like dwarf named Mulch Diggums -- figures in, too, but his main accomplishment is narrating this story, presumably to give it shape.
Director Kenneth Branagh keeps him in black and white during the narration, then pops him into color when he’s part of the story. Gad gets a lot of “Roger Rabbit” special effects, as well, but he’s hardly the sidekick you’d want. (Note to Branagh: Just because he’s a Disney favorite doesn’t mean you need to cast him.)
For good measure, Artemis gets a butler (simply called “Butler” and played by Nonso Anozie) who helps him through some fairly physical interactions. This is the Bruce Wayne/Alfred beat that seems pretty strong throughout.
Dad (Colin Farrell), meanwhile, is left hanging while all of the attacks are carried out. Plenty of stray creatures are name-checked throughout the story, but they’re never given significant attention.
Artemis gets a fairy friend (Lara McDonnell), who looks like his age but is actually 84. They team up to find whatever it is they’re looking for and ward off the enemy. That she looks and sounds like Saoirse Ronan is purely intentional.
Shaw, the grandson of actor Robert Shaw, looks dashing enough to play a kid like Artemis but he isn’t given much dialogue to prove it. He’s tossed into action scenes and either ends up on the ground or running. Like Daniel Radcliffe, he could show great potential in later episodes – if they’re any.
At this point, that’s doubtful. “Artemis Fowl” has an elaborate look but it’s just another Disney Dad film that tries to teach a lesson. Others have done it much better.
