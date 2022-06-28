REVIEW: Austin Butler's 'Elvis' captures the singer's electricity

There’s a scrapbook-like approach to Elvis Presley’s life in Baz Luhrmann’s hypnotic “Elvis.”

Headlines twirl, photos pop up, performances play out. But there aren’t many revelations that would make you think this is any different from dozens of other Elvis biographies. Instead, it’s a largely a cosmetic wonder.

We know Elvis' manager, Colonel Parker (Tom Hanks) was a controlling sort; we know the Memphis flash was inspired by Black musicians. We understand there were drug problems near the end of his life. But we don’t get the sidebars – the Nixon relationship, the girlfriends, the erratic behavior – that would show why Elvis made the choices he did.

Much of Luhrmann’s film is guided by Parker. He’s like some demented puppeteer who manipulates his star for his own good – particularly, to pay off a series of gambling debts and hide residency problems. When Hanks comes on screen, there’s usually some canted angle or special effect that makes you assume he’s up to no good. The story isn’t dissimilar from that of boy bands in the 1990s.

Still, this is Elvis. The pioneer.

Austin Butler plays the role well. Repeatedly, he resembles the Elvis we remember. Sure, those later years are cheated a bit, but from some of those Luhrmann angles, he’s as close as an actor can get. His voice is spot on; his moves are familiar.

What we didn’t expect was Elvis as a lone wolf, maneuvering the world of pop stardom without proper guidance. When Hanks’ Parker pretends he’s acting in his best interest, just know he’s not.

Hanks, too, is an odd choice to play the role, particularly since he’s wearing so much makeup and padding. He employs a bizarre accent and never quite finds a guise that could project trust.

Butler’s Elvis does and winds up making cheesy movies and less-than-memorable albums. Luhrmann builds to his big contract in Vegas and shows scenes that explain why there’s such loyalty even now.

The film’s look, in fact, is unimpeachable. A master with production design and costuming, Luhrmann tries all sorts of tricks (including movie trailers) to makes this more than just a bio pic. His moments in the studio shooting the big Singer TV special (the leather Elvis moment) are among the best. You sense the discord and you get a peek at the phenomenal performance that resulted when the pop star defied authority.

Because he knows how to handle something as precious as this, Luhrmann was the best man to film the life story. He could have used a stronger editor (“Elvis” runs more than two-and-a-half hours) but he doesn’t scrimp on the magic.

All those impersonators who have made a living recreating the legend aren’t working in vain. When “Elvis” is in the building, it all makes perfect sense.

