REVIEW: Bad acting gets old in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' mystery

If a resort offers you a secluded beach option, ignore it.

That’s the wisdom we get from “Old,” a “Twilight Zone”-like film that stretches far beyond its 30-minute premise.

Based on a graphic novel, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mystery brings a disparate group of vacationers to what seems like an idyllic beach. Quickly, however, they learn it’s a place they can’t escape. Even worse? They age at an alarming rate – 30 minutes equals roughly one year.

As they try to figure out what’s afoot (and how they can get back to the hotel and complain), the travelers witness changes. The children of Guy and Prisca (Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps) believe their swimming suits have shrunk. A rapper (Aaron Pierre) has an insistent nosebleed (and a dead companion). A psychologist (Nikki Amuka-Bird) notices her seizures no longer occur.

Throw in a few more deaths, a pasta salad that has turned and it’s clear this is not the "added value" anyone expected.

Although there are several medical pros in the group (Rufus Sewell plays a physician whose wife is clearly a proponent of the surgical arts), they don’t have answers. Even with sunscreen, there’s no reason they should age this rapidly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}