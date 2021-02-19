REVIEW: 'Barb and Star' offer respite from dark news cycle

There’s plenty of “Despicable Me” in that part of the plot but, thankfully, it doesn’t dominate. Instead, Barb (Mumolo) and Star (Wiig) delight in all the kitschy things that litter the beach. They get matching seashell bracelets, plan banana boat excursions and try every drink known to sunburned vacationer. While at the bar, they meet another lost soul (Jamie Dornan) who takes a shine to them and their fruity drinks. Sure enough, they have a fling, then realize a threesome isn’t probably the best thing they should do. Both sneak off to rendezvous with the stranger, unaware that he’s the boyfriend of Dr. Lady (also Wiig), who’s arranging the demise of the place she used to call home.