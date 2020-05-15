REVIEW: Beanie Feldstein constructs a great performance in 'How to Build a Girl'

Beanie Feldstein knows how to get through adolescence. In “Booksmart” and, now, “How to Build a Girl,” she’s the perfect guide for those high-wire years of life.
Tired of her boring existence in a less-than-encouraging school, her Johanna uses all those years in the library to write her way out of a dull British community.
Winning a contest (to work for a rock magazine), she reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a magenta-haired free spirit who makes a name for herself with buzzworthy reviews.
Sensing her worth, she pushes and gets an opportunity to do a feature on a rocker (Alfie Allen) and a window onto a world she never knew.
The feature is a disaster. Her smarmy bosses spike it and the fallout sends her reeling.
Like “Almost Famous,” it tries to show the heady world the young writer encounters. Director Coky Giedroyc gets the office atmosphere right, but totally lets Feldstein’s naif flounder in those dark clubs. It’s clear where this is headed, but it doesn’t explain why she isn’t given literary obstacles.
Luckily, Feldstein has what it takes to make the frenetic lifestyle work. She gets the accent (which is a bit of a stumbling block at first), she nails the attitude. Even when she’s calling out her parents for relying on her income (which must be substantial), she sells it.
While rock criticism is hardly as prominent as it was in the 1990s (the film’s era), it does exist on a wholly different plain. In that period, musicians and their detractors had followings and could act like equals. Thanks to social media, that bet is off, but it’s fun to see how the building process once worked.
Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Caitlin Moran, “How to Build a Girl” moves quickly – almost too quickly for all it crams in. But it has a few neat touches (like the talking “Harry Potter”-ish photos in Johanna’s room) that remind you just how young the girl is.
Paddy Considine and Sarah Solemani, as Johanna’s parents, do well in short bursts but could have been mined for more. And Allen is just what you’d want from an aloof musician. When he practically drops a juicy story in her lap, she doesn’t know what to do. That telegraphs plenty but it also gives Feldstein a chance to show just how versatile she is.
Watch her maneuver the film’s mine fields and “How to Build a Girl” will teach you how to craft a meaningful performance.
