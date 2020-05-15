REVIEW: Beanie Feldstein constructs a great performance in 'How to Build a Girl'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beanie Feldstein knows how to get through adolescence. In “Booksmart” and, now, “How to Build a Girl,” she’s the perfect guide for those high-wire years of life.

Tired of her boring existence in a less-than-encouraging school, her Johanna uses all those years in the library to write her way out of a dull British community.

Winning a contest (to work for a rock magazine), she reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a magenta-haired free spirit who makes a name for herself with buzzworthy reviews.

Sensing her worth, she pushes and gets an opportunity to do a feature on a rocker (Alfie Allen) and a window onto a world she never knew.

The feature is a disaster. Her smarmy bosses spike it and the fallout sends her reeling.

Like “Almost Famous,” it tries to show the heady world the young writer encounters. Director Coky Giedroyc gets the office atmosphere right, but totally lets Feldstein’s naif flounder in those dark clubs. It’s clear where this is headed, but it doesn’t explain why she isn’t given literary obstacles.