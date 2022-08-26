REVIEW: 'Beast' doesn't roar like a good thriller should

A “Lion King” safari isn’t exactly the best idea to bring a dad and his two daughters together following the death of their mother.

But that doesn’t stop the doctor (Idris Elba) from taking a trip to the mother’s home country and checking in with a longtime friend in the new drama, “Beast.”

As soon as they get there, the tourists learn poachers are a real problem and the animals are, well, stalking their prey.

Once he fills them in on the situation (and the trouble that has transpired), good friend Martin (Sharlto Copley) has them in a jeep headed out to a place where, naturally, cell service is nonexistent.

No matter how healing dad may think the trip is, it’s a dumb idea, particularly since the girls (Leah Jeffries and Iyana Halley) are more high maintenance than any Kardashian or Hilton. They whine repeatedly and don’t seem all that thrilled to see animals romping in their native environment. (A trip to Animal Kingdom might have been just as good and they might have gotten in pool time after the safari.)

Once a lion attacks, the die is cast. The vehicle crashes into a tree, Martin is injured, help is nowhere to be found.

Naturally, the lion stalks the jeep and dad stupidly opens the moon roof. You can imagine what happens next.

Before anyone can even think of getting to safety, three of the four sustain injuries and make the dumb decision to get out of the vehicle and look for help. They find an empty villa of sorts and, there, dad uses his medical skills to stop what seems like an inherited bleeding problem.

Director Baltasar Kormakur gets a few nice wildlife scenes before he leans into segments that clearly look like they’re taking place on a set.

That no one tries to see if they can dislodge the vehicle and try to get it back on the road is one of many questionable moves. They heat up until “Beast” becomes a one-on-one battle that’s impossible to believe. Thankfully, CGI was involved, sparing Elba from a fate worse than a wildebeest stampede.

Kormakur obviously thought he could craft his own “Jaws.” This has that same fear factor. It’s just not as clever at pitting man against beast.

Copley plays catalyst throughout the film and could have been left to die several times. Friends, though, don’t let friends play dead.

While bits and pieces of the family’s life spill out, “Beast” doesn’t show the beauty of the relationship. This trip from hell just forces their hand.