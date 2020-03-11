REVIEW: Ben Affleck scores, but mumbles through 'The Way Back'

There’s a lot of mumbling going on in “The Way Back” which, to some, indicates it’s a film of importance.

In truth, it’s just another look at an athlete trying to make a comeback after everyone has counted him out.

In this case, the stumbling block is alcoholism. After the death of his son, former basketball star Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) pulls away from family, drowns his sorrows in booze and gets so low it’s impossible to see up.

Then, a priest from his old high school tosses him a lifeline – come coach at Bishop Hayes High School, the place where banners extol his virtues. He resists, then jumps on board, only to see how much the game means to him.

The ragtag team has plenty of issues (too many for director Gavin O’Connor to delve into) and a lack of cohesiveness. Cunningham draws on the lessons he learned, sees the fortunes turn and discovers a little about himself – including the reasons why he embraced the bottle.

Affleck internalizes plenty of this and comes away with a solid performance but there are times when you wish he’d just open his mouth and speak clearly. Mumbling shouldn’t be an acting choice.