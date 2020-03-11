REVIEW: Ben Affleck scores, but mumbles through 'The Way Back'

There’s a lot of mumbling going on in “The Way Back” which, to some, indicates it’s a film of importance.
In truth, it’s just another look at an athlete trying to make a comeback after everyone has counted him out.
In this case, the stumbling block is alcoholism. After the death of his son, former basketball star Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) pulls away from family, drowns his sorrows in booze and gets so low it’s impossible to see up.
Then, a priest from his old high school tosses him a lifeline – come coach at Bishop Hayes High School, the place where banners extol his virtues. He resists, then jumps on board, only to see how much the game means to him.
The ragtag team has plenty of issues (too many for director Gavin O’Connor to delve into) and a lack of cohesiveness. Cunningham draws on the lessons he learned, sees the fortunes turn and discovers a little about himself – including the reasons why he embraced the bottle.
Affleck internalizes plenty of this and comes away with a solid performance but there are times when you wish he’d just open his mouth and speak clearly. Mumbling shouldn’t be an acting choice.
O’Connor doesn’t offer much in the way of detail, either. At one point, Cunningham says he hasn’t been back to his old high school since he was a star but there are enough reminders to suggest he had to come back for at least one induction ceremony. Then, there’s his job as a laborer. Did that just disappear when he got the coaching position? Or did he do both?
The games are a little sketchy as well. Bishop Hayes wins most of them and doesn’t look as remedial as the administrator suggests. By the playoffs, it’s just a matter of delivering a “Hoosiers”-level speech to make it to state.
A subplot (explaining the son’s death) comes with its own baggage, including a hospital scene that shows a physician delivering bad news to parents with the child in the room.
Like Cunningham’s home life, “The Way Back” is sloppier than it should be. It plucks the right notes, it just doesn’t know what sound it’s trying to make.
Considering he barely spoke during his run as Batman, Affleck recovers nicely with this. He delivers a nuanced performance and makes you want to cheer his character’s successes. The mumbling still frustrates, but this is a way for him to return to what audiences liked best.