REVIEW: 'Bill and Ted' take a so-so adventure with 'Face the Music'

Too many years have passed to make us care about another Bill and Ted film.

Sure, we know Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are good at playing slackers. But checking in on them for “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is a bit like going to a class reunion with folks you don’t really care to see.

Now living in suburbia with their wives and daughters (who act much like their fathers), Bill and Ted are playing music in dive bars and holding fast to their dreams. Family members insist they get “real” jobs; the wives wonder why the bro bonds are stronger than the marriage ones.

While juggling the family cards, the two are met by a visitor from the future (no, not George Carlin, but Kristen Schaal) who give them the means to write a song that will unite the universe. Their daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), are sent to recruit an epic band. They settle on Mozart, Louis Armstrong, Kid Cudi and Jimi Hendrix and run into many of the snags their fathers faced in two earlier films.

Because they pop into the future, too, Winter and Reeves give us a glimpse of the Bill and Ted of tomorrow. It’s not a pretty sight, but it does suggest the two actors are able to make fun of themselves.