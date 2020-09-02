REVIEW: 'Bill and Ted' take a so-so adventure with 'Face the Music'

Too many years have passed to make us care about another Bill and Ted film.
Sure, we know Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are good at playing slackers. But checking in on them for “Bill and Ted Face the Music” is a bit like going to a class reunion with folks you don’t really care to see.
Now living in suburbia with their wives and daughters (who act much like their fathers), Bill and Ted are playing music in dive bars and holding fast to their dreams. Family members insist they get “real” jobs; the wives wonder why the bro bonds are stronger than the marriage ones.
While juggling the family cards, the two are met by a visitor from the future (no, not George Carlin, but Kristen Schaal) who give them the means to write a song that will unite the universe. Their daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), are sent to recruit an epic band. They settle on Mozart, Louis Armstrong, Kid Cudi and Jimi Hendrix and run into many of the snags their fathers faced in two earlier films.
Because they pop into the future, too, Winter and Reeves give us a glimpse of the Bill and Ted of tomorrow. It’s not a pretty sight, but it does suggest the two actors are able to make fun of themselves.
“Bill and Ted Face the Music” falls when it doesn’t give newcomers enough backstory to understand what this all means. When Death (William Sadler) turns up, there’s not enough information to understand his history with the two. He’s very funny, but he’s also an introduction to Dennis, the killer robot (Anthony Carrigan). The two clearly steal focus when Bill and Ted aren’t making “excellent” references to their bogus past.
Directed by Dean Parisot, “B&TFTM” doesn’t have enough humor to really justify the return engagement. The two actors deliver in ways we wouldn’t expect, but there’s not enough with the next generation to really make this any more than a money grab. What, for example, might it have been like if the daughters were more intelligent and unwilling to follow in their fathers’ footsteps?
By the time the gang is done time traveling, there’s no real tension – or reason to get that killer song out into the ethos.
A visit to the “near-death” Bill and Ted offers a poignant moment but it’s not the button something like this needs.
In the world of lifelong friends, Bill and Ted can’t party like Wayne and Garth. They also don’t have the snark-ability of Beavis and Butt-Head. They’re caught somewhere in the middle, lucky to have wives who can fund their pipe dreams and keep them from becoming statistics on the road to stardom.
Bogus? Perhaps.
