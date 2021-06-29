REVIEW: 'Black Widow' spins an awfully good web

Pugh deadpans much of this, nailing the Russian accent and embracing the humor. She’s good at fighting, too, and has several “mirror” sequences that seem more spectacular than ones done with CGI.

Through the course of this relationship, we learn about the Red Room, which trained women to become elite assassins called Black Widows. The two share the background and wonder about a third.

“Black Widow” has a fairly lengthy middle section that involves talking and taunting. There’s the threat of brain surgery (how long has it been since we’ve seen that?) and the return of a man who could be a friend or a master foe.

While the action sequences are typical for Avengers films, this one could have tossed a few and still retained its cred. Because characters wear plenty of Iron Man-like masks, it’s very clear this is a stunt man competition not an acting exercise.

What helps is the music by Lorne Balfe, which suggests what moods you should be in at any given time. It enforces what Shortland is doing with her spy thriller.

“Stranger Thing’s” David Harbour is here, too, trying for a different vibe than the one he exhibits on the TV show. He doesn’t quite have the accent down the way Pugh does, but his subplot gives her and Johansson time to breathe.