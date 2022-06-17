REVIEW: 'Bob's Burgers' serves up tasty big-screen fare

Just when you think you’re going to make it to the end of the month, a sinkhole appears in front of your business.

Do you work around it, work with it or fold up and go home?

That’s the dilemma facing Bob Belcher in “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” a great expansion of Fox’s Sunday night animated series.

In the big-screen outing (which amounts to about five episodes of the television show), Bob frets about a loan coming due and a loss of business just when the Octowharf is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Before he has a chance to regroup, Bob’s daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal) falls into the hole and discovers a skeleton. The missing man? He’s an Octowharf employee called Cotton Candy Dan.

But who killed him? Certainly not the carnies (who close in when times get rough and aren’t above doing a production number). Certainly not Bob’s best customers.

While authorities try to figure out who did what, the two brothers who own the amusement park make plans of their own. They have an elaborate scheme to take an old submarine on a cruise. Guilty? It’s only a matter of time.

There’s so much going on in the film, directed by Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, it could easily be sorted into separate films. Louise, for example, struggles with self-esteem and the rabbit ears hat she wears; Tina (Dan Mintz) has the hots for a classmate but doesn’t have the courage to tell him; and Gene (Eugene Mirman) wonders how his band can make a big splash without really being good.

The stories swirl around the murder (which sounds like something “The Simpsons” has already handled), but they’re enough to make this engaging when the characters aren’t singing and dancing.

H. Jon Benjamin (as Bob) keeps the film grounded while Schaal pushes the series to new limits. When action turns to an underground lair, “Bob’s Burgers” becomes more elaborate than it ever could be on television. The ride in the molehill is so good it could be a blueprint for a real theme park attraction.

When the whole family is stuck in a clamshell vehicle, it’s a great time for saying those things that never get said. True to the series’ roots, those confessions aren’t exactly heartfelt ones.

Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline as the Fischoeder brothers (who own the park) do a little more than read lines. They offer up fascinating characters and get a nice set of chuckles in return.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a lot like the diner it details – it’s better than you think and filled with interesting surprises.

If Bob and Linda (John Roberts) are ready for another outing, it’d be great to send them on a vacation. They’re the Griswolds for another generation and blessed with the same kind of luck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.