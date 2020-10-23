REVIEW: 'Borat 2' introduces a great partner for Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen has finally found someone who can spar with Borat.
She’s Maria Bakalova, the fearless actress willing to play Tutar, Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, in (get ready for it) “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” In other words, he’s back in the United States, this time to punk the Trump administration, and he has a sidekick in tow.
As you probably know, Rudy Giuliani appears in the film (in an interview with Bakalova) but it’s not as salacious as tabloids would have you believe. (The real question is how Giuliani’s people agreed to do an interview with a reporter without any background. ) Mike Pence makes an appearance, too, and both Donald Trump (or, as he calls him, “McDonald Trump”) and Melania turn up in an animated film that fuels Tutar’s desire to go to the United States and enjoy the same life as the president and first lady.
Borat is sent abroad because his last film caused great pain in Kazakhstan and this is his shot at redemption. He’s supposed to deliver a famous monkey to the administration but that doesn’t pan out, so he offers up his daughter instead.
It’s all very crass and silly but it does point up the downside of playing someone who is now a recognizable figure. In several scenes, fans spot Baron Cohen’s Borat and call him out. (When a Halloween store employee points out the “Stupid Foreign Reporter” costume looks a lot like Borat, he’s stumped – and has to think fast.)
Flying under the radar isn’t as easy, which forces him to don other disguises when he goes to places like an anti-abortion clinic, a Republican rally and a home with QAnon supporters.
Baron Cohen still gets in his licks but now it seems he’s having to stage things (not unlike Johnny Knoxville in his “Jackass” films) just to get the shots.
Bakalova captures the Kazakh accent quite nicely and dares to do just about everything when she’s at a debutante ball, a Republican women’s meeting and that clinic. She’s just as out there as Baron Cohen and, yes, she manages to steal scenes from him, too.
Using gonzo filming techniques, director Jason Woliner manages to be extremely current. He addresses the “Wuhan” flu, gets a big celebrity to play along and suggests the spread isn’t as complex as we think.
While “Borat 2” doesn’t have the same surprise element as the original, it is a fun romp – if you’re in tune with Baron Cohen’s thinking. Like Michael Moore, he’s not afraid to edit judiciously to prove a point.
Still, no one leaves unscathed. Even Hillary Clinton gets dragged through the mud.
By playing naïve, Baron Cohen can make stinging comments and still keep moving.
If you’re not in Borat’s camp, this isn’t going to change your mind. But for those who are, it’s a welcome comment on many events that collided in 2020.
