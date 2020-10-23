REVIEW: 'Borat 2' introduces a great partner for Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen has finally found someone who can spar with Borat.

She’s Maria Bakalova, the fearless actress willing to play Tutar, Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, in (get ready for it) “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” In other words, he’s back in the United States, this time to punk the Trump administration, and he has a sidekick in tow.

As you probably know, Rudy Giuliani appears in the film (in an interview with Bakalova) but it’s not as salacious as tabloids would have you believe. (The real question is how Giuliani’s people agreed to do an interview with a reporter without any background. ) Mike Pence makes an appearance, too, and both Donald Trump (or, as he calls him, “McDonald Trump”) and Melania turn up in an animated film that fuels Tutar’s desire to go to the United States and enjoy the same life as the president and first lady.

Borat is sent abroad because his last film caused great pain in Kazakhstan and this is his shot at redemption. He’s supposed to deliver a famous monkey to the administration but that doesn’t pan out, so he offers up his daughter instead.