REVIEW: 'Boss Baby 2' doesn't merit a raise in viewing

There’s a message of sorts about the dangers of social media lurking in “The Boss Baby: Family Business” but it doesn’t take hold until long after we’ve had to kick and scream through some forced storytelling.
In this sequel, the brothers are grown. Ted, the Boss Baby, is now a hedge fund guy; Tim is a stay-at-home dad with two daughters. Naturally, Ted assumes he’s better than Tim. What neither knows is Tim’s daughter Tina is part of the old Boss Baby syndicate. She’s concerned about a headmaster at her sister’s school and she’s convinced an investigation is warranted.
Through some oddball means, the adult brothers become kids and get to travel in the younger world. Tim gets close to his older daughter, Tabitha (awkward!), and questions the motives of the headmaster (nicely voiced by Jeff Goldblum).
Although Alec Baldwin towered as Ted in the first film, he’s left hanging here and, in all instances, takes a back seat to Tina, the new Boss Baby. Voiced by Amy Sedaris (who deserves her own film), she has no problem switching from baby to adult at the drop of a pacifier. She masterminds the thwart and pulls strings when it all comes together at an elaborate kids program. There, parents are poised in the audience and ready to see their little darlings sing.
Thanks to director Tom McGrath’s “bigger is better” philosophy, it’s a sprawling production number that involves a cast of many and set pieces that dwarf everything around them.
Young Tabitha (voiced by Ariana Greenblatt) is slated to sing a solo, which makes her nervous. Dad (now as a boy) tries to provide comfort and inspiration. But, first, he’s got to deal with some of the family issues and help Tina get to control central and shut down Headmaster Armstrong.
Because it’s not sure who the key demo is, “Boss Baby 2” includes pop culture references only parents would get. It has an awful lot of quick cutting (which kids must like) and a thin little thread about needy parents.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” had to deal with pulling away, too, but it had a much more interesting way of doing it. There, artists played with the medium. Here, it’s business as usual. Baldwin gets to be as snide as he was in the first film. Marsden (replacing Tobey Maguire) has to drum up empathy where there is none.
Unlike the first film, “Boss Baby 2” lacks a reason for being. It picks at the bones of the first film, but it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. A girl “Boss Baby” could have gone out on its own and revealed a few more points about glass ceilings and high-chair harassment.
Instead, she helps the boys so they come out looking, well, boss.