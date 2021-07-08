REVIEW: 'Boss Baby 2' doesn't merit a raise in viewing

Young Tabitha (voiced by Ariana Greenblatt) is slated to sing a solo, which makes her nervous. Dad (now as a boy) tries to provide comfort and inspiration. But, first, he’s got to deal with some of the family issues and help Tina get to control central and shut down Headmaster Armstrong.

Because it’s not sure who the key demo is, “Boss Baby 2” includes pop culture references only parents would get. It has an awful lot of quick cutting (which kids must like) and a thin little thread about needy parents.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” had to deal with pulling away, too, but it had a much more interesting way of doing it. There, artists played with the medium. Here, it’s business as usual. Baldwin gets to be as snide as he was in the first film. Marsden (replacing Tobey Maguire) has to drum up empathy where there is none.

Unlike the first film, “Boss Baby 2” lacks a reason for being. It picks at the bones of the first film, but it doesn’t bring anything new to the table. A girl “Boss Baby” could have gone out on its own and revealed a few more points about glass ceilings and high-chair harassment.

Instead, she helps the boys so they come out looking, well, boss.

'The Boss Baby: Family Business' Rated: PG for some adult humor Stars: 1 1/2 Bruce's Take: Quick! Change the diaper. This one is full.

