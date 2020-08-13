REVIEW: 'Boys State' tells plenty about tomorrow's political world

If you’ve been worried about the future of our country, take a look at “Boys State,” a documentary about the crash course in politics sponsored by the American Legion.
There, more than 1,000 teens from across the state gather to learn the political process through mock campaigns and elections. When one year’s group voted to secede from the United States, the decades-old program came under scrutiny.
That’s also when filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss decided to take a look. Accompanied by what must have been an army of photographers, they joined the boys as they made their way to Austin. Some nervous, others boastful, they’re all eager to see what this week-long program is about.
Quickly, individuals start to emerge: Ben Feinstein and Rene Otero are two obvious leaders but both admit it’d be hard to get the votes to become governor. Rather than risk rejection, they shoot for the next best thing: Party leader.
Both nail the spots and the search for viable candidates begin. Along the way, we meet Steven Garza, a Latino who struggles to go out of his comfort zone, and Robert MacDougall, an outgoing crowd pleaser who isn’t afraid to switch views just to win votes. Both are likely candidates. But there are others in play – ones who spout rabid beliefs and look like potential trouble for any group they govern.
As the field winnows, Garza becomes more confident, MacDougall becomes more honest.
McBaine and Moss clearly have their heart on Garza’s sleeve but they’re not alone. One by one, other quiet delegates tell him they believe what he’s saying. Still, he doesn’t have MacDougall’s force.
Sensing a frontrunner emerging, Feinstein, a double amputee who isn’t afraid to play dirty, begins to muddy the water. He uses social media to spread word of discord in Otero’s camp and plots a way to get his candidate to pull votes from whoever is the other side’s standard bearer.
While the fight for governor is “Boys State’s” big story, there are also sidebars on those hoping to get picked for the talent show and those fighting to be relevant.
The pull, though, is too great to ignore the big four. The filmmakers stick with them and introduce a few spoilers who could topple anyone’s house of cards.
For those unfamiliar with the Boys State concept, this is a fascinating look at indoctrination. There’s a lot of “me too” noise in the crowd, suggesting if you aren’t for the same planks as the privileged few, you best be quiet.
That’s where Garza’s journey is so remarkable. Barely able to get the 30 votes he needs to get on the ballot, he has a real political past that becomes a sticking point for others. He doesn’t back down, though, and uses what some see as a weakness as his strength.
Like “Cheer” and other “big-day” documentaries, “Boys State” builds to that all-important vote. It covers the aftermath, too, but it makes big statements about the future of politics and how readily some fall in line – even if they hold different convictions.
Garza, a young man who has a bright future in politics if he wants it, shows how someone can make an impact by choosing the right words.
Feinstein, a master manipulator, pulls back the curtain on those who wield the power. When his counterpart is asked to weigh in, Otero says, “He’s a fantastic politician. But I don’t think a ‘fantastic politician’ is a compliment, either.”
“Boys State” sounds an alarm about the next generation of politician, but it also embraces the flames of hope. It’s a fascinating look at behavior and, quite easily, one of the best films of the year.
"Boys State" streams this week on Apple TV+.
