REVIEW: 'Boys State' tells plenty about tomorrow's political world

As the field winnows, Garza becomes more confident, MacDougall becomes more honest.

McBaine and Moss clearly have their heart on Garza’s sleeve but they’re not alone. One by one, other quiet delegates tell him they believe what he’s saying. Still, he doesn’t have MacDougall’s force.

Sensing a frontrunner emerging, Feinstein, a double amputee who isn’t afraid to play dirty, begins to muddy the water. He uses social media to spread word of discord in Otero’s camp and plots a way to get his candidate to pull votes from whoever is the other side’s standard bearer.

While the fight for governor is “Boys State’s” big story, there are also sidebars on those hoping to get picked for the talent show and those fighting to be relevant.

The pull, though, is too great to ignore the big four. The filmmakers stick with them and introduce a few spoilers who could topple anyone’s house of cards.

For those unfamiliar with the Boys State concept, this is a fascinating look at indoctrination. There’s a lot of “me too” noise in the crowd, suggesting if you aren’t for the same planks as the privileged few, you best be quiet.