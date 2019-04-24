In the realm of faith-based films, “Breakthrough” does represent a breakthrough.
Based on a true story, it doesn’t muffle dissenting views or amplify its message. Thanks to some lean direction by Roxann Dawson, it plays out organically and lets its message of miracles seep through.
It’s better than a Lifetime movie but not something Meryl Streep might consider as her next big project.
For “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz, it’s a chance to show her range, particularly when it comes to older characters.
She’s the mother of a 14-year-old (Marcel Ruiz) who falls through the ice near his Missouri home and isn’t rescued until 15 minutes have passed. Everyone (except mom) believes this isn’t going to have a happy ending. Still, she hangs in, prays, talks to her son and watches as he scales the first big hurdle.
A minister who has rankled wants to help but she pushes him away. When she sees he’s not leaving, the walls start to crumble and, soon, another lesson is taught.
While waiting to see some sign of life, the mom and the minister (played by Topher Grace, of all people) begin to bond and foster the seeds of hope.
Dad (Josh Lucas) isn’t given as much to do, but he serves as a sounding board for both. An expert in these kinds of situations (played by Dennis Haysbert, another television veteran) offers his own brand of skepticism.
Still, mom presses on, urging everyone to pray for the best, not settle for the worst.
Metz does a wonderful job pulling this out of the ordinary. She has a great argument early on with Grace that sets the table of discontent, then serves up attitude that makes a meal of opposing views. Grace counters her nicely, getting a subplot that makes you want to see what the real Pastor Jason is like.
Dawson gets to that in the film’s closing minutes and lets you know what happened to those who were involved.
Most interesting is the firefighter who managed to pull the boy from the water. He's told to end the search, but keeps on, convinced he heard a voice telling him to find him. He, too, has a moment of faith that lets “Breakthrough” resonate in yet another way.
Ruiz does a fine job of alienating – and embracing – friends and family. In early scenes, we learn his struggles and watch as he tries to be a hotshot on the basketball court but not the classroom. He’s not the lovable boy who deserves a town’s support. He’s just another kid who happens to have a mom who won’t give up.
Even though there could be a number of explanations for the boy making it out of a coma, faith does play a part and should.
“Breakthrough” lets the audience decide why things happen. Is it God’s will? Mom’s faith? The doctors’ skill?
Or is just one of those things that happens?
Whatever the answer, “Breakthrough” moves. Watch it and see if you don’t tear up at least once.