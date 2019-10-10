Brittany Runs a Marathon scene

“Brittany Runs a Marathon” doesn’t cover new ground. It merely lets Jillian Bell travel a road Rebel Wilson and Amy Schumer (among others) have been on.

In the aspirational comedy, she’s a plus-sized woman edging toward 30. Lonely, snarky and out of shape, she goes to a doctor thinking she’ll get a quick fix for everything.

Instead, he says she’s in terrible shape and needs to get moving.

When life doesn’t give her a pass, she decides to start slowly, one step at a time. With friends, she plots a course that includes the New York Marathon.

As unlikely as that may seem, writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo shows how it’s possible.

[Scene stealer: Jillian Bell lands roles in "Brittany Runs a Marathon," "Bless the Harts."]

Meanwhile, Bell’s Brittany gets a job taking care of an apartment. There’s also a “nighttime” attendant (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who proves to be a great partner. The two share the house and shore each other up.

Those marathon friends (Michaela Watkins and Micah Stock) get her out and running and, then, Brittany suffers an injury and can’t participate in the big event.

At this point, Colaizzo makes the film’s best move. Instead of putting Brittany on the sidelines as a cheerleader for the others, he uses her injury as a wedge, prompting her to pull away and wallow in her jealousy.

Bell plays the mood well and uses it to fuel another journey – one that leads her to the finish line.

While “Brittany Runs a Marathon” looks like something you’d find on a streaming service, it finds paths that could lead Bell to a big career. She has been a scene stealer in others’ comedies. Now, she gets to lead the pack.

The move is a good one.

Given the right script, she could be challenging Melissa McCarthy for some of the better tragi-comic roles the screen has to offer.

