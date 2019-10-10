“Brittany Runs a Marathon” doesn’t cover new ground. It merely lets Jillian Bell travel a road Rebel Wilson and Amy Schumer (among others) have been on.
In the aspirational comedy, she’s a plus-sized woman edging toward 30. Lonely, snarky and out of shape, she goes to a doctor thinking she’ll get a quick fix for everything.
Instead, he says she’s in terrible shape and needs to get moving.
When life doesn’t give her a pass, she decides to start slowly, one step at a time. With friends, she plots a course that includes the New York Marathon.
As unlikely as that may seem, writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo shows how it’s possible.
Meanwhile, Bell’s Brittany gets a job taking care of an apartment. There’s also a “nighttime” attendant (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who proves to be a great partner. The two share the house and shore each other up.
Those marathon friends (Michaela Watkins and Micah Stock) get her out and running and, then, Brittany suffers an injury and can’t participate in the big event.
At this point, Colaizzo makes the film’s best move. Instead of putting Brittany on the sidelines as a cheerleader for the others, he uses her injury as a wedge, prompting her to pull away and wallow in her jealousy.
Bell plays the mood well and uses it to fuel another journey – one that leads her to the finish line.
Sheldon wasn't around, so I got to try the best seat in the house. It is comfortable and it has a great view of the rest of the apartment. Now, let's get moving.
Books, scientific and otherwise, crowd in the office area of Sheldon and Leonard's apartment.
Among the most visible items: a helix-like structure that reeks scientist.
Comic books (of course) and a Rubik's Cube tissue holder sit on a side table.
The kitchen and, wait for it...
Cookie jars. (Notice a trend?)
A staircase to nowhere (it's used for several different floors. The trick is just to change the numbers on the doors).
The elevator that has never worked.
The door to Penny's apartment. (Note, the number can be changed, if the producers want to make it look like it's another floor.)
The comic book store. (If you enter, be prepared to see guards and friendly reminders that you shouldn't touch anything.)
A closer look at the merchandise. (Batman, by the way, is a Warner Bros. property, just like "Big Bang Theory.")
Just browsing? Or would you like to sit down?
More collectibles. (Imagine the value.)
Th stage's exterior. Note all the big films and television shows shot here.
While “Brittany Runs a Marathon” looks like something you’d find on a streaming service, it finds paths that could lead Bell to a big career. She has been a scene stealer in others’ comedies. Now, she gets to lead the pack.
Given the right script, she could be challenging Melissa McCarthy for some of the better tragi-comic roles the screen has to offer.
Uptown Theater
The Uptown Theater was located on the north side of Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Iowa Theater
Iowa Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hollywood Theater
Hollywood (formerly Princess) Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hipp Theater
The Hipp Theater was located at Fourth and Jennings streets. It was leased by the Sioux City Community Theater as a future playhouse in 1953.
Sioux City Public Museum
Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Movie Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Lower Fourth Street
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Capital Theater 1940-1959
The Capital Theater was locatedon Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
Sioux City Public Museum
Esquire Theater
The Esquire Theater in Sioux City became the Empire and later yet the Cinema.
Sioux City Public Museum
West Theater
The West Theater was located on West Seventh Street in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Victory Theater
Sioux City Community Theater's Victory Theater before it was razed.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
