REVIEW: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' could have used a fresh approach on screen

As great as he was in the stage version of “Dear Evan Hansen,” Ben Platt probably shouldn’t have played the role on film.

Sure, fans get a glimpse of his Tony-winning brilliance. But the performance that soared on stage, falls flat on screen. Part of the problem, of course, is age. Platt isn’t a high school student anymore and cameras more than point that out.

His ability to resonate to the back row of the theater doesn’t do screen Evan Hansen any favors, either. Those charming tics become annoying on the big screen. On stage, they’re just what an audience needs.

Fans of the Benj Pasek/Justin Paul musical still get his nuanced vocals but “Dear Evan Hansen” is one of those shows that might have benefited from a filmed stage performance and not a young adult angst production.

Director Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) knows the setting but can’t quite figure out how to marry it with music. Too many numbers take place in hallways with others oblivious to the fact that someone is singing.

