REVIEW: Carey Mulligan makes 'Promising Young Woman' positively chilling

Carey Mulligan takes names and, well, you know what in “Promising Young Woman.” But it’s not initially obvious what her endgame is.

She’s seen on dates with aggressive men who try to take advantage of what appears to be another drunk woman. She quickly disavows that notion, then adds their names to a journal of sorts.

Mulligan’s Cassie, we discover, leads two lives. During the day, she’s a coffee shop worker who lives at home with her parents. At night, she’s the ultimate party girl, picking up strangers at a host of places by playing a number of different roles.

Director Emerald Fennell hints that Cassie is trying to teach lessons about toxic masculinity. But there are plenty of clues that more is afoot.

When a doctor arrives at the coffee shop (which is smartly managed by Laverne Cox), he recognizes his barista from med school. Apparently, Cassie was a star student, expected to be one of its prized physicians. But something happened that prompted her to quit.

At dinners with her parents (Clancy Brown and Jennifer Coolidge), we get snippets of information. At the coffee shop, we learn more. The most tea, though, is spilled when she dates the doctor (Bo Burnham) and names start surfacing.