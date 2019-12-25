REVIEW: 'Cats' is littered with problems

The film version of “Cats” isn’t a catastrophe, but it is bad.

Miscast, poorly imagined and, at times, downright creepy, it ignores much of what made the stage show a long-running hit.

On Broadway, superb dancers sold the simple T.S. Eliot story and pulled audiences in. On film, big names (like Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen and James Corden) barely move. Even worse, you’re never quite sure how big these cats are. Because director Tom Hooper (or someone he assigned) didn’t bother measuring things, some look like giants, others are the size of insects. When Skimbleshanks (Steven McRae) leads a tap dance on railroad tracks, you’re at a loss to figure out just how big that train must be.

Hooper’s biggest gaffe is not putting more dancers in the leading roles. Mr. Mistoffelees was a dancing wizard in the stage show. Here, Laurie Davidson barely steps, working much of his magic with, well, magic.

