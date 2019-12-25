REVIEW: 'Cats' is littered with problems

The film version of “Cats” isn’t a catastrophe, but it is bad.
Miscast, poorly imagined and, at times, downright creepy, it ignores much of what made the stage show a long-running hit.
On Broadway, superb dancers sold the simple T.S. Eliot story and pulled audiences in. On film, big names (like Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen and James Corden) barely move. Even worse, you’re never quite sure how big these cats are. Because director Tom Hooper (or someone he assigned) didn’t bother measuring things, some look like giants, others are the size of insects. When Skimbleshanks (Steven McRae) leads a tap dance on railroad tracks, you’re at a loss to figure out just how big that train must be.
Hooper’s biggest gaffe is not putting more dancers in the leading roles. Mr. Mistoffelees was a dancing wizard in the stage show. Here, Laurie Davidson barely steps, working much of his magic with, well, magic.
Francesca Hayward (as Victoria, the newbie who happens on to the Jellicle Ball) and Robbie Fairchild (as Munkustrap, the cat leader’s right-paw man) tower because they’re great dancers who can sing. When they’re on screen, the bad computer-generated fur and ill-conceived concepts fall away and you’re taken with their ability to leap and twirl through the air. They’re good – as is Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, the old cat who leads the pack. But there’s a lot of stunt casting that doesn’t make sense. When Swift arrives on a moon as the sexy Bombalurina you wonder why Hooper didn’t put a real seductress in the role. Jason Derulo doesn’t rock Rum Tum Tugger, either, and Idris Elba has been CG-costumed to look like he’s wearing a leotard as the scheming Macavity.
The key role – Grizabella – is sung well by Jennifer Hudson but she, too, is a victim of the creative choices. The animation has done something to her face, making it look chopped. When she sings “Memory” it’s difficult to concentrate on the emotion.
A song Swift wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber (“Beautiful Ghosts”) is a good addition, particularly since it helps focus the story.
Still, this is simple stuff: More cats than you’d find in an old lady’s house assemble at a theater where they audition to go to the Heaviside Layer (presumably heaven). Deuteronomy gets to choose and, easily, there’s an inside track for Grizabella. You’re never sure why, but that’s the least of “Cats’” worries.
That CG fur (that doesn’t extend to the performers’ hands and feet) is so astoundingly bad, you hardly have time to complain about Rebel Wilson snacking on dancing roaches.
While doing this as an animated film (as Steven Spielberg suggested) might have been a better idea, it’s best to view “Cats” as a creature tied to the stage. Outside its usual litter box, anything can happen and, unfortunately, does.